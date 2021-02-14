Global Portable Data Storage Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Portable data storage devices stores digital information which can be accessed on a later date. The global portable data storage market is expected to grow at approx. USD 4 Billion by 2023, at 20% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Market Dynamics of Portable Data Storage Market:

Drivers

Advantages over other storage media such as disks which include large storage capacity, higher readability, robustness, high data stability, greater reliability, speed, resiliency and others

Growing need for backup and growing data volume

Growing virus and software which indirectly create backup needs due to corruption

Government regulation for business to store and maintain a backup of data

Up gradation of software and operating system which requires high storage capacity of hard drives.

Growing volume of larger file types such as media files, used to store videos, audio and others which generate the demand for high capacity solution.

Technological advancements such as Blu-ray disk which are capable of using storing large volume of data and also enhances users experience by offering improved network connectivity feature, solid state drives which provide better performance, improved scratch resistant disc coating

Growing popularity of camera-equipped devices will boost the need for additional storage due to large digital content, leading to rising demands for storage. Syncing service providers are expected to demand greater storage capacity as data storage is expected to outpace the capabilities of smartphones.

Growing social networking and media websites, growing internet using populations, growing bandwidth, growing media content of the internet are expected to demand a large amount of data storage capacity.

Restraints

Highly fragmented market which has put pressure on pricing

High per GB cost of solid state drives, and other advanced technologies

Falling demand from personal consumers for storage devices above 1 TB

Key Players of Portable Data Storage Market:

SanDisk (U.S.), ADATA Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Seagate Technology PLC (U.S.), Samsung Group (South Korea), Transcend Information, Inc. (Taiwan), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Freecom (Germany), Hewlett-Packard (U.S.), Sony Corporation (Japan), Other World Computing (U.S.), among others.

Regional Analysis of Portable Data Storage Market:

The regional analysis of portable data storage market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market followed by Europe attributed to the technical advancements and well established infrastructure in that region. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

