Global Contactless Payments Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape (2018-2025)

The mobile payment industry has evolved over the past decade with advanced technologies and innovative developments by the key players for providing ease of payment using devices such as mobile handsets, point of sale terminals, NFC chips, smart cards, and others. Contactless payment systems comprise smart cards or other devices that integrate RFID or NFC technologies for making secure and contactless payment. Unlike mobile payments that are done through the internet, contactless payments are carried out in close physical proximity preventing unauthorized access during the transaction(s).

The global contactless payments market is driven by reduced transaction time, convenience in processing low-value payments, and increased revenue opportunities. However, high costs involved for the installation of EPOS terminals and lower rate of adoption hamper the contactless payments market growth.

In 2017, the global Contactless Payments market size was 23400 million US$ and it is expected to reach 117600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 22.4% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Contactless Payments status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Contactless Payments development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Ingenico Group

Verifone Systems, Inc.

Inside Secure

on Track Innovations

Oberthur Technologies SA

Proxama, PLC.

Wirecard AG

Giesecke & Devrient GmbH

Gemalto N.V.

Heartland Payment Systems, Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Payment Terminal Solution

Transaction Management

Security and Fraud Management

Hosted Point-of-sale

Analytics

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Retail

IT & Telecom

Transportation

Hospitality

Government

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Contactless Payments status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Contactless Payments development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Contactless Payments are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.