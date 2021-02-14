Global Covid-19 Impact on Animal Model Services Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape (2020-2026)

Animal model is a living, non-human animal used during the research and investigation of human disease, for the purpose of better understanding the disease without the added risk of harming an actual human being during the process.

Charles River Laboratories was the world’s biggest manufacturer in the Animal Model Services industry, accounted for 22% revenue market share of the global market, followed by EMaint, Dude Solutions, Hippo, IBM, ServiceChannel, Fiix, UpKeep, Siveco, IFS, ManagerPlus, Axxerion, MPulse, MVP Plant, MCS Solutions, DPSI, Real Asset Management, MicroMain, FasTrak, FMX, Sierra, Orion IXL Bhd.The top 6 companies had a combined market share of 52% of the global total. Asia-Pacific was the largest consumption area in the world in 2018.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Animal Model Services market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Animal Model Services industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Animal Model Services YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 2326.1 million in 2019. The market size of Animal Model Services will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Animal Model Services market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Animal Model Services market in terms of revenue.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Animal Model Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Animal Model Services market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Animal Model Services market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Animal Model Services market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Animal Model Services market.

The following players are covered in this report:

Charles River Laboratories

Envigo

Taconic Biosciences

Jackson Laboratory

Crown Biosciences

Shanghai SLAC

Shangghai Modelorg

GenOway

Syngene International

Psychogenics

Pharmaron

Pharmalegacy

Horizon Discovery Group

Vitalstar Biotechnology

Animal Model Services Breakdown Data by Type

Rats

Mice

Others

Animal Model Services Breakdown Data by Application

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies