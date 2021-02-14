Global Increasing Adoption of Internet of Things Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

In this rapidly changing world of technology, cognitive services platform market is projected to show major growth prospects during the forecast period. Cognitive services extends the best suite for having an automated, interactive framework of an application. It facilitates transforming powerful intelligence into applications to allow contextual and natural interactions. Cognitive services provide us with the capability to make apps with powerful algorithms applying just a few lines of code. It works across platforms and devices. With the help of constant upgradation and improvement, it becomes easier to set up. Cognitive services appear with a range of APIs, that can be applied to facilitate contextual and natural interaction within your applications. Cognitive services offers speech, language, search, knowledge, vision, and APIs.

Key forces driving the cognitive services platform market is the growing acceptance of artificial intelligence and increasing data generation which requires real time analysis. Studying consumer behaviors with cognitive analytics aids in monitoring the behavior patterns of customers and can pave the way for efficient target advertising. This will in turn help in stimulating the cognitive services platform market. Surging adoption of internet of things and artificial intelligence in the sectors such as retail, healthcare, as well as corporate, is another key factor fuelling the demand for cognitive services platform market. Additionally, the rise of small and medium businesses and the increasing rate of technology integration in their operations have also largely influenced the market growth of cognitive services platform.

Market Segmentation

The cognitive services platform market is segmented based on end user, vertical, and service. The end user segment is sub segmented into large enterprises, and small and medium enterprises. Cognitive services platform is rapidly being adopted by several small and large enterprises today due to its efficacy in offering real time handling of diversified and massive data. Cognitive services platform cooperates in creation of cognitive applications which in turn aids the businesses in appropriate data interpretation and in propelling the return on investment factor.

Regional Analysis

As per the reports published by Market Research Future, the global cognitive services platform market, based on geography, is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The North America market is expected to represent the largest share of cognitive services platform globally. The key growth in cognitive services platform market in North America is owing to technological progressions and surging adoption of artificial intelligence in that market. In comparison to other markets, the North America cognitive services platform market is estimated to experience remarkable expansion and hold the largest market share over the forecast period. Canada and the U.S markets are likely to drive the development for cognitive services platform demand. This is on account of the prevalence of major number of renowned key players such as Microsoft Corporation and IBM Corporation. Additionally, the increasing entry of new players in cognitive services platform such as CognitiveScale in that market drives the demand for cognitive services platform market. Furthermore, the market also has an upgraded infrastructure that facilitates increased penetration of systems. This ultimately allows improved connectivity. It can be expected to drive the demand for cognitive services platform market to a large extent. The Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to develop at the fastest pace over the forecast period.

Key Players

According to the reports published by Market Research Future, the global cognitive services platform market is dominated by some of the renowned players such as Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Wipro Limited (India), Infosys Limited (India), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Google, Inc. (U.S.), Attivio (U.S.), General Electric (U.S.), Numenta (U.S.), Enterra Solutions LLC (U.S.), and others.

