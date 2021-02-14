Global Asset Tracking Software Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

The surging level of digital information is motivating the asset tracking software market. Reports that inspect the information and communication technology industry have been presented by Market Research Future, which makes reports on industry verticals that evaluate the market expansion and prospects. The market shows potential to capture USD 11 Billion in earnings at 15% of CAGR by 2023.

The trend of ‘bring your own devices’ is expected to create a favorable growth pace in the market for asset tracking software. The implementation of the cloud solution in the market is enabling enterprises to concentrate on core business competencies. Moreover, the incessant increase in dependency over diverse networks is expected to boost the demand for asset tracking software market further. Also, the need to improve overall business productivity is expected to create better opportunities for development in the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis

The segmentation of the asset tracking software market is conducted on the basis of components, deployment, organization size, and vertical. On the basis of component, the asset tracking software market comprises of software and service. On the basis of deployment, the asset tracking software market includes on-premise and cloud. Based on organization size, the asset tracking software market is segmented into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. On the basis of vertical, the asset tracking software market consists of government, BFSI, retail, automotive and manufacturing. Based on the regions, the asset tracking software market is segmented into Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe and the Rest of the World.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional investigation of asset tracking software market is being studied for regions such as the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. The North American region is credited for the highest market portion in asset tracking software market due to the incidence of foremost players in the region. The region comprises of significant retail chain companies and software developers which is a substantial reason that is boosting the market in the region. Nations such as the US and Canada back the huge amount of revenue in the asset tracking software market in the region. The APAC region is estimated to be increasing at a maximum CAGR in the asset tracking software market globally. The growing e-commerce industries in the region are capitalizing hugely in asset tracking tools to expand business efficiency and productivity which is one of the substantial factors advancing the market in the region.

Competitive Analysis

The global currencies are envisaged to become steady, and as a result place exert a gainful impact on the market. The revival of investment inflow of capital is projected to add force to the market’s escalation in the forecast period. The market is being highlighted by the active forces that are exerting an impressive influence. The advance in the mining of natural resources is additionally sustaining market expansion. The development of alternate raw material assets is likely to further focus on the supply demands in the market. The advancement in the effectiveness of production amenities is strengthening the market’s expansion pace in the approaching years. Also, innovations in technology are projected to apply a productive stimulation on the enrichment of the market. The control of governmental plans on the market is inspiring further evolution of the market. The revolutionizations carried out in the logistic chain are anticipated to create encouraging possibilities for growth in the approaching period.

The important competitors operating in the asset tracking software market globally are Stanley Black And Decker, Inc. (U.S.), Zebra Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Mojix, Inc. (U.S.), Datalogic S.P.A (Italy), Ubisense Group Plc. (U.K.), Trimble Inc. (U.S.), Impinj, Inc. (U.S.) and others.

