Global Software Defined Data Center Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

The trend to adopt digitalization as the future has also ushered in the virtualization of infrastructure which can expand the global market by leaps and bounds. At its core is software-defined data center (SDDC) where deployment, provisioning, monitoring, and data center resource management take shape with the assistance of automated software. Market Research Future (MRFR) reveals in a well-articulated study that the global market is all set to experience a staggering 16% CAGR during the forecast period (2017–2023).

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4908

Drivers and Restraints:

Be it BFSI, retail, telecom & IT, or healthcare, SDDC has penetrated one and all by proving itself efficient in handling the massive bulk of data and reducing the cost considerably. In only a few years, since its inception, cloud technology has taken a quantum leap forward, and its dynamic evolution can be attributed to software-defined data center market. The sector is also gaining traction from emerging economies as its effective connectivity made it a market rage.

ALSO READ : https://futuremarket.tumblr.com/post/190908712058/software-defined-data-center-market-growth

However, data security threat is an issue that mars the otherwise ideal image of the SDDC. A serious data breach can leak confidential data and endanger a client’s credibility. But this cannot bog down the market for long as various holistic security measures are being implemented by end-user industries to provide clients a sound service.

ALSO READ : http://market-newsflash.over-blog.com/2020/02/software-defined-data-center-market-growth-perceives-a-fabulous-growth-prospects-unleashed-market-insights-till-2023.html

Industry News:

The advancing market has enough potential to experience continual development in technology. For instance, Dell Technologies is planning to launch a new hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) advancements, a leap forward in technology, to simplify customer IT transformations. Dell EMC, VMware, and Pivotal, on the other hand, are planning to launch a joint cloud platform for solutions.

ALSO READ : https://telegra.ph/Software-Defined-Data-Center-Market-Growth-Perceives-A-Fabulous-Growth-Prospects-Unleashed-Market-Insights-Till-2023-02-19

Segmentation:

The global software-defined data center market can be segmented by services, network solution, data center type, and vertical.

Based on services, the market includes managed services, consulting and assessment services, integration, deployment, and migration services. The managed services sub-segment holds the most significant market share due to the adoption of SDDC in IT & telecom, manufacturing, and retail. Consulting and assessment services can also register a staggering growth during the forecast period.

ALSO READ : https://telegra.ph/North-America-to-Remain-at-the-Helm-in-Operational-Analytic-Industry-SARS-CoV-2-Covid-19-05-21

On the basis of network solution, the market comprises software-defined storage (SDS), software-defined compute (SDC), and software-defined networking (SDN). SDS is spearheading the market and is expected to witness a stellar rise in the foreseeable future.

Based on data center type, the market consists mid-sized and large-sized. The market is getting its momentum mostly due to the large-sized enterprises, and the segment can register healthy growth in coming years.

Vertical-based segmentation includes retail, healthcare, telecom & IT, BFSI, government, manufacturing, and others. BFSI holds the lion’s share in the market. However, telecom & IT is also accelerating and give other segments steep competition in the forthcoming years.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the SDDC market comprises namely North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

North America is currently the torchbearers. The region has multiple factors that play in its favor such as a tendency to adopt the latest technologies, robust infrastructure, and better research and developmental facilities. End-user industries are also willing to embrace this technology for a swifter workflow.

Some of the key players in the SDDC market are EMC Corporation (U.S.), HPE Co (U.S.), VMware Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Fujitsu, Ltd. (Japan), NEC Corporation (Japan), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Citrix Systems (U.S.), and others.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Reports (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research and Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]