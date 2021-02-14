Global Bioactive ingredients Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024

Market Overview:

Bioactive ingredients in foods are those that are not required to sustain life, but still, have an effect on the organism. They can cause numerous effects in the body such as stimulation, anxiety, or intoxication. Bioactive compounds may naturally occur, such as the fatty acids in milk, or are produced in a certain environment, such as the controlled fermentation of vegetable matter to produce alcohol. The most commonly known bioactive ingredients include prebiotics & amino acids, vitamins & minerals, carotenoids & antioxidant, phytochemical & plant extracts, peptides & proteins, and others.

Market Forecast:

The global bioactive ingredients market is increasing due to increased demand for a healthy diet in developed countries. Growing health concerns among the global population, together with the increasing awareness about the benefits of consuming bioactive ingredients are the key driving factors for the growth of bioactive ingredients market. Increased incidences of lifestyle diseases followed by inadequate nutrition intake due to busy work life are boosting the growth of bioactive ingredients market.

Growing popularity of bioactive ingredients in animal nutrition, as well as cosmetic industry, is propelling the growth of the market. However, the major challenge faced in this market is the protection of bioactive compounds during food processing. Nevertheless, all these factors are projected to contribute to the estimated CAGR of 6.1% of bioactive ingredients market during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Regional Analysis

The global bioactive ingredients market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the global bioactive ingredients market followed by Europe. In Europe, the U.K, Germany, and France are the major contributors to the bioactive ingredients market. In North America, the U.S. has been accounted for a higher consumption of bioactive ingredients owing to high consumption of dietary supplements. Additionally, increasing consumption of functional foods is considered to be the key driving factor in this region.

Asia Pacific is witnessed to gain a potential growth over the forecast period owing to increasing consumer awareness and high inclination towards healthy products. Moreover, the growth of functional foods and beverages in this region is a supportive factor for the growth of bioactive ingredients market. Moreover, technological advancement will surge the growth of bioactive ingredients in the rest of the world among which Brazil is projected to be the main contributor.

Segmentation

The global bioactive ingredients market has been segmented based on ingredient type, application, source, and region.

By ingredient type, the global bioactive ingredients market has been classified as a probiotic, prebiotic & amino acid, omega three fatty acids, phytoextract, carotenoids, and others.

Based on application, the global bioactive ingredients market has been classified as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals, personal care, animal feed, and others.

By source, the global bioactive ingredients market has been classified as a plant, animal, and microbial.

The global bioactive ingredients market has been studied with regard to four key regions—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Key Players

Cargill Inc. (U.S.)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.)

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (The Netherlands)

AJINOMOTO CO. INC (Japan)

Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.)

FMC Corporation (U.S.)

Arla Foods (Denmark)

