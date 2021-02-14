Global Learning Analytics Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Market Research Future (MRFR) postulates that the global learning analytics market is slated to register 26% CAGR during the forecast period (2017–2023). The proliferation of mobile devices is estimated to favor the market growth in the coming years. Learning analytics is referred to an analytical process which is performed to calculate the data gathered, interpret, and report the same information regarding learners and their way of methodology. Such analytical tools enable the data to improve their learning and the environment in which the learning takes place. Learning analytics evolve from a branch of science like statistics, psychology, sociology, information science, machine learning, and data mining in order to interpret the gathered data during teaching, learning, education administration, and other services.

Market Potential and Pitfalls

The market’s growth is chiefly directed by the augmenting need to evolve competitive strategies in order to sustain the market coupled with the increased focus on personalized learning. The accelerating increase in mobile devices like laptops, smartphones, and mobile tablets are some of the major factors likely to offer a better prospect to the market in the coming years. Several business organizations can determine the completion of training courses quantitatively, but on the other hand, find it very difficult to measure the qualitative aspects like social learning and informal experiences, and their results. Leaning analytics help to clarify the intangible learning experiences. Companies also require to retain a talented workforce in order to develop innovative products so that they can sustain in the market. Thus, business organizations across the globe lay stress on developing learning culture for their employees which helps to empower learning analytical tools in order to upsurge the innovation in the organization. Such factors are estimated to boost the learning analytics market throughout the globe. With the emergence of m-learning and e-learning, the market is likely to flourish.

On the contrary, the dearth of technical expertise in order to implement learning analytics coupled with the lack of data storage infrastructure are some of the top barriers considered to vitiate the market growth throughout the estimated period. Moreover, issues related to data protection, monitoring, data possession, and data controlling are estimated to impede the market growth in the coming years.

Global Learning Analytics Market: Segmental Analysis

The global learning analytics market has been segmented on the basis of services, tools, application, deployment, and end-user.

By mode of tools, the global learning analytics market has been segmented into content analytics, predictive analytics, discourse analytics, adaptive learning analytics, analytics dashboard, and others.

By mode of services, the global learning analytics market has been segmented into consulting service, training & support, integration & implementation, and others.

Competitive Dashboard

The prominent players operating in the global learning analytics market are Cornerstone OnDemand (U.S.), Jenzabar (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), McGraw-Hill Education (U.S.), Blackboard Inc. (U.S.), SAP AG (Germany), Knewton (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Saba Software Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft (U.S.), D2L Corporation (Canada), Kronos (U.S.),and Pearson Inc. (U.K).

