Global Growing Number Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Cloud network infrastructure offers users secure, virtual, and standardized storage service. Hence, cloud CNI is gaining popularity across different sectors. This is expected to boost the cloud network infrastructure market growth. The escalation in the CNI market size can be attributed to benefits, such as faster delivery of services, improved manageability, surge in the value of the IT department assets and inventory, and reduction in the total cost of ownership. Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are noted to extensively use CNI as it offers a scalable infrastructure availed as services. This is also expected to benefit the CNI industry.

The cloud network infrastructure market size is expected to increase by the end of the assessment period. It can be due to the use of pay-per-use model over traditional structures of payment. The pay-per-use model enable users to subscribe to vendor services for a set price, which is expected to gain considerable traction for the CNI market. CNI allows enterprises to build om-premise cloud infrastructure instead of purchasing from a vendor. It is also expected to propel the CNI market growth.

Segmental Outlook

The cloud network infrastructure market is studied by end-user, deployment, organization, and components. By component, the market is split into services and hardware. The hardware segment is sectioned into disk storage, servers, and Ethernet switches. The service segment is sub-segmented into platform as a service, content delivery networks or applications, infrastructure as a service, managed hosting and colocation services. By deployment, the market segments are; public, hybrid, and private. By organization, the market segments are; large enterprises, and small & medium size enterprises. By end-user, the market segments are; consumer goods, BFSI, retail, healthcare, telecommunications, government, energy, media & entertainment, education and research, business & consulting services, manufacturing, and others.

Regional Analysis

The CNI market in North America is expected to hold the highest share of the global cloud network infrastructure market. Early adoption of cloud network infrastructure across large enterprises and small & medium-size enterprises can benefit the CNI market in the region. The presence of well-known market players and deployment of advanced technology by enterprises can contribute to the increase in the North America cloud network infrastructure market size. In Asia Pacific, the CNI market across economies, such as Japan, China, and India are expected to experience rapid growth due to the fast adoption of cloud services. Rapid industrialization is leading to expansion of the corporate space, which is boosting the adoption of cloud technology.

Key Players

MRFR listed renowned companies of the cloud network infrastructure market. They are; Hewlett-Packard (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Dell, Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), NetApp, Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), EMC Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Amazon Web Services (AWS) (U.S.), Alphabet Inc. (Google) (U.S.), and others.

