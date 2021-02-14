Global Aquafeed Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Global Aqua Feed Market – Overview

The Global aqua feed market has witnessed continued demand during the last few years. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the Food, Beverages & Nutrition sector among others, recently forecasted in its report on global aqua feed Market Research Report- Forecast to 2023 that the market will demonstrate an exceptional CAGR % while achieving million dollar growth readily in the forecast period.

The significant factor driving the growth of the aqua feed market is the rising fish consumption coupled with the increasing growth of processed seafood products. Rising middle income population group in developing economies directly influencing the sales of aqua feed products during the forecast period. Increasing demand for high protein food among the consumer. Fish and shellfish contain high quality protein and other essential nutrients and are an important part of a healthful diet. Apart from that, doctors are also prescribing to adopt sea fish to fulfil their daily dose of nutrients. The aqua feed is anticipated to witness a substantial growth in the upcoming decade due to increasing globalization of seafood value chain for that processing of seafood is getting outsourced to various countries. High quality aqua feed is helpful to fish, mollusks, crustaceans & other aquatic animals than farm-made feed due to their balanced and need specific composition. The large scale manufacturers & producers use the aqua feed to obtain the steady supply of nutrients to fish and also to increase the production of fish. Also, increasing food service industry is witnessing a massive growth

Latest Industry Updates

May 2017 Cargill, Inc. expanded their new aqua food manufacturing plant in Vietnam. New manufacturing capacity of the plant is catering the excessive demand of aqua feed in Vietnam.

April 2016 EVONIK launched AQUAVI® Met-Met as an aqua feed. The product strengthens the overall market position in the Asia pacific region.

May 2017 Bio Mar expanded their presence in Africa region by introducing aqua feeds for tilapia and catfish.

March 2017 Archer Daniels Midland expanded their presence in China by introducing new plant in China.

June 2016 Archer Daniels Midland launched algae derived DHA which is especially used in the aqua feed.

Global Aqua Feed Market – Competitive Analysis

Market players in aqua feed market are emphasizing in the merger & acquisition activities in order to upsurge the product portfolio of the company. Also, the manufacturers are also investing in the aqua feed processing plant to increase the product portfolio.

The strategic sales plan of aqua feed manufacturers include use of online channels for marketing. For that, key manufacturers are entering into a collaboration with the online channels in order to reach maximum customers and also to upsurge the brand value of the product. Key players are penetrating into the untapped market to increase the overall profitability. Key industrial players create and run awareness campaign to educate consumers and drive them to make a rational choice.

The key players profiled in aqua feed are Cargill Inc. (U.S.), BioMar Group (Denmark), Waterbase Ltd (India), BASF (Germany), Alltech Inc. (U.S.), Coppen International BV (Netherlands), Ridley Corporation (Australia), Zeigler bros. Inc. (U.S.), Evonik Industries (Germany) and Marvesa (Netherland)

Global Aqua Feed Market – Segments

Global Aqua feed market has been divided into aquatic species, ingredients, additive type, life cycle, and Region

On the Basis of Aquatic Species: Carps, Molluscs, Shrimps, Crustaceans, Catfish, Trouts, and Others

On the Basis of Ingredients: Wheat, Corn, Other Grains, Pulses, Oilseeds, and Others

On the Basis of Additive Type: Vitamins, Antioxidant, Antibiotics, Feed Enzymes, Amino Acid, and Others

On the Basis of Life Cycle: Alevin, Fry, Smolts, and Adult

On the Basis of Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World

Global Aqua Feed Market – Regional Analysis

The global aqua feed market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Among all the region, Asia Pacific region is estimated to account for the major market proportion in the year of 2017. The region is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period of 2017-2023. East & south eastern part of Asia Pacific region is the largest producer of seafood products. Also, the consumption of aqua feed products is increasing extensively owing to the fish farming in that particular countries especially Philippines, Thailand and other South East Asian countries. However, China and India are also one of the attractive destination among the aqua feed manufacturers due to the rising fish consumption. However, Europe is expected to witness high growth in the global aqua feed market as compare to the other region. Also, changing consumer’s food habit is considered to be a significant factor for increasing growth of the fish & seafood market which in turn escalates the sales of aqua feed in the European countries. Among the European countries, Germany is accounting for major market proportion in the aqua feed market.

Key Players

