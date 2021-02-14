Global Operational Intelligence Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

The operational intelligence works along with business intelligence to enable business organizations to undergo digital transformation by providing them real-time decision-making insights via specific tools. The new research report about the global operational intelligence market published by Market Research Future (MRFR) anticipates advancement for this market at 12% CAGR between 2017 and 2023. By value, the market can be worth the USD 3.46 bn by the end of the forecast period.

The vital factors for the global operational intelligence market growth include growing popularity (and use) of social media and the integration of operational intelligence with many social media applications. Another market growth driver is the increasing number of organizations that are investing in cloud-based operational intelligence solutions and business intelligence services. This investment helps organizations to improve their data handling and decision making capabilities.

Market Segmentation

The global operational intelligence market segmentation covers application, deployment, type, and vertical. MRFR is exploring the features of these segments to understand market trends.

The application-based segmentation of this market covers assembly line quality assurance, exploration & production optimization, preventive maintenance, smart meter analysis, supply chain & logistics, and others.

Based on deployment, the market has been segmented into cloud deployment and on-premise deployment. By type, the market has been segmented into enterprise manufacturing operational intelligence, enterprise operational intelligence software, enterprise security, and information technology (IT) service intelligence.

In the context of vertical, the market can be segmented into Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), automotive, healthcare, manufacturing, oil & gas, retail, and others.

Regional Segmentation

The regional segmentation of the global operational intelligence market covers Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW).

Among these, North America is the largest regional market due to advancements in technology, presence of major service providers, well-established infrastructure, higher penetration of devices in USA & Canada, better connectivity, availability of high-speed internet, and lastly, increased adoption of cloud computing applications across various industry verticals. Mexico is the third major country-specific market in this region after the USA and Canada.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing regional market due to rising IT industry in China and India, the growing number of mobile users, and increasing internet connectivity. Japan is a major technologically-advanced country-specific market in this region.

Factors enabling the market in Europe are the same as in North America. The substantial country-specific markets in this region are France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK. A small amount of market revenue comes from the remaining countries in Europe.

