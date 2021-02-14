Global Smart Waste Management Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Smart Waste Management (SWM) Concept is basically for urban areas where every day, waste production is vast and Waste Management measures are comparably minimal. SWM concept is ideally compatible with the smart city concept. Converging multiple technologies, Smart Waste Management Solutions mainly support to clear the congested collection of waste generated domestically and manage its disposal. Governments worldwide are allotting an enormous amount of funding every year for waste management of cities.

Smart waste management solutions can control paramount disruptive pollution concerns and its derivatives such as diseases. The absence of the waste management Solutions leads to irregular management, resulting into affecting the environment. And, its presence ensures clean and healthy environment by automatically managing the waste without human intervention, saving huge amount of time.

Owing to the Smart City Projects erecting worldwide, SWM solutions are gaining huge prominence, and the Smart Waste Management market is gaining significant traction on the global platform.

Considering the kind of traction the market is witnessing currently, recently Market Research Future (MRFR) published a study report foretelling the market growth prospects up to 2023. In its study report, MRFR asserts that the global Smart Waste Management market will reach USD ~3.6 billion by 2023, registering 17% CAGR during the forecast period (2017 – 2023).

Factors substantiating the market growth include technological advancements, rising urbanization, and increasing Smart City Projects across the globe, among others. Improving economic conditions worldwide are providing impetus to the market growth by increasing the industrialization and consumers’ purchasing power.

Moreover, rising volumes of e-waste that have become paramount concern globally are estimated to foster the market growth during the said period. Effective and advanced smart waste management technologies such as gasification and RFID are supporting the market growth.

Conversely, factors such as insufficient funding to develop infrastructure that can support the SWM solutions are impeding the market growth largely.

Smart Waste Management Market – Competitive Analysis

The Smart Waste Management Industry has a moderate level of industry concentration. Market Players strive to improvise technological processes to reduce installation costs. The long-term contracts between this industry and downstream customers make it difficult for new entrants to dilute the market share of pre-existing companies. The cumbersome process of waste collection demands more human effort & cost which is a challenging factor for the service providers. Therefore, vendors operating in the market strive to develop solutions that can solve all those challenges.

Smart Waste Management is a recession-proof business model. It benefits from a large network to efficiently transport all waste and recycle materials. Smart Waste Management module owns the largest network of recycling facilities, transfer stations, landfills, recycling facilities, and processing plants in the industry. Being the biggest in this playground pays. Waste Management also enjoys the economy of scale due to its size and owns the largest number of landfills across the world. It is an important asset that smaller competitors actually pay big companies to use their disposal facilities. Hence, MRFR experts think, it is a wise idea to invest in Smart Waste Management industry today.

