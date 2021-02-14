Global Telecommunication Sector Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

The global embedded technology market is likely to register a striking CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2027) owing to the augmenting demand from the automotive industry, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). Embedded technology is referred to as a computer system which involves a set of specific software and hardware in order to perform a certain set of tasks. Embedded technology is an application specific system which serves in several industries. Embedded system generally works as a processing core of a large system to perform a specific task. It includes a microprocessor or a microcontroller. Such systems can be customized and designed based on the needs.

Drivers and Constraints Impacting the Market

With a significant boom in the number of mobile users coupled with its penetration into the metropolitan population across emerging and developed countries, the global embedded technology system market is considered to flourish. The augmenting demand from the telecommunication and automotive sector, where software is considered to play a crucial role, is considered to stimulate the market growth during the assessment period. In several economies, consistent importance has been provided to develop the infrastructure of wireless communication owing to the accelerating number of users for smartphones and tablets, which require internet connectivity. This further contributes to the market growth to a great extent. Moreover, the high adoption of cloud computing and increasing application areas are influencing the market growth to a great extent. With every technological advancement inside airplanes and automobiles, the need for and cloud computing and embedded technology is likely to grow. Engineers are thus adopting new-generation tools that help to automate the verification and generation of safe and robust system architectures. Also, the rising implementation of embedded technology in order to minimize the operational cost is considered to contribute to the market growth.

On the flip side, technical complexity coupled with incompetence is some of the major concerns considered to impede the market growth to a great extent. Moreover, the high cost of software and hardware are anticipated to dampen the market growth during the appraisal period.

Global Embedded Technology Market: Segmental Analysis

The global embedded technology market has been segmented on the basis of platforms, hardware, software, and application.

By mode of platforms, the global embedded technology market has been segmented into the web, mobile, cloud & on-premise.

By mode of hardware, the global embedded technology market has been segmented into microcontrollers and microprocessors digital signal processors, processor IP, FPGA, and ASIC.

By mode of software, the global embedded technology market has been segmented into testing software, operating systems, software development, and open source software.

By mode of application, the global embedded technology market has been segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunication, aerospace & defense, and healthcare. Among these, the automotive segment is likely to generate the highest revenue owing to the rising demand for high electronic content in the automotive and hybrid electric vehicles.

