Global Animal Vaccines Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

The Global Animal Vaccines Market is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 5.65% during forecast period, 2018–2023.

Increasing participation of market players is the key factor driving the animal vaccines market. For instance, in 2015, Boehringer Ingelheim launched two new swine vaccines against Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) i.e. Ingelvac PRRSFLEX EU for piglets and ReproCyc PRRS EU for breeding gilts.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT :https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7184

Various other factors such as increasing incidence of livestock diseases, technological advancements, increasing adoption of companion animals, and rising government initiatives are also expected to propel the growth of the market.

However, high storage costs for vaccines, and inadequate surveillance and reporting systems can hinder the market growth over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominated the global market for animal vaccines owing to the presence of major market players, rising pet adoption and developed economies like US and Canada within the region. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), nearly 6.5 million companion animals enter US animal shelters nationwide every year.

ALSO READ :https://jacksonemma948.wordpress.com/2021/01/11/animal-vaccines-market-including-top-key-players-trends-and-emerging-growth-factors/

In 2017, it was estimated that Europe stood second in the global animal vaccines market. This can be attributed to the rising research and development investments. For instance, in 2018, Boehringer Ingelheim announced to reinforce its leading position in the veterinary vaccine market with 70 million euro investment in the R&D and biological production activities.

Asia Pacific was projected to be the fastest growing region in 2017. Increasing awareness about animal health drives the regional markets of the Asia Pacific region. In 2016, at the 5th Global Animal Health Conference, HealthforAnimals association called for greater cooperation between national governments to improve market access for veterinary medicines.

On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa held least share in the global animal vaccines market due to the low per capita income, especially within the African region. The market growth in this region is expected to be driven by increasing cases of zoonotic diseases. According to a 2015 study published in the PLOS journal, annual incidences of human rabies in the Middle Eastern countries vary from 0.02 to 1.3 per million human populations.

ALSO READ :https://jacksonemma948.tumblr.com/post/640027876897521664/animal-vaccines-market-growth-and-status-explored

Segmentation

The Global Animal Vaccines Market is segmented based on type, technology, indications, composition and region.

The Global Animal Vaccines Market, by type is segmented into static porcine vaccines, poultry vaccines, livestock vaccines, companion animal vaccines, aquaculture vaccines, and others. The livestock vaccine is further segmented into bovine vaccines, and small ruminant vaccines. The livestock vaccine is further segmented into canine vaccines, and feline vaccines.

The market, by technology, is segmented into live attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and others.

Based on indications, the market is segmented into foot & mouth disease, parvovirus, distemper, reproductive & respiratory syndrome, and others.

Based on composition, the market is segmented into mono vaccine, and combination vaccines.

Key Players

ALSO READ :http://business.smdailypress.com/smdailypress/news/read/40977311/Gas_to_Liquid_Market_valuation_is_poised_to_reach_USD_20

Some of the key players in the global animal vaccines market are Bayer AG, Biogenesis Bago, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, China Animal Husbandry, Elanco Animal Health, Hester, Idt Biologika, Indian Immunologicals Limited, Merck Animal Health, MSD Animal Health, Phibro Animal Health, Tianjin Ringpu, Vetoquinol, Zoetis Inc., and others.

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/sodium-bicarbonate-market-growth-drivers-impact-analysis-market-opportunities-by-2023-2021-01-20

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]