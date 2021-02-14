Global Human Microbiome Market Research Report

The human body serves as a host to a networked community of microbiome that outnumbers the body’s cells. The microbiome comprises all of the genetic material within a microbiota that is equivalent to the entire collection of microorganisms in a specific niche, such as the human gut or oral cavity. The interaction between the human microbiome and immune system affects several human metabolic functions and impacts well-being. Microbiome is a viable alternative for disease research, providing a more detailed analysis of the species present in the microbiome. The study of the human microbiome is done to determine the role of these microbes in human health and diseases caused as the microbes present may be pathogenic or beneficial.

The global human microbiome market size was worth $ 461 million in 2018 and is forecasted to reach $ 1,380 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period (2019-2026).

Human Microbiome Market Dynamics

The human microbiome market growth is driven by several factors, such as massive investment in microbiome research, an increase in government funding and technological advancements.

Microbiome is attracting a lot of investment from the government as well as prominent private organizations. There are various companies and startups that are working in the field which accounts for a total of around 120. According to a report published by the Wall Street Journal, the investment in microbiome firms has increased from 2011 to 2015 by about 500%. The increase in investment and funding is due to the awareness of the uses and harms of the microbiome and how they affect the human body. Such discoveries can lead to breakthroughs in many human disease’s treatments. For instance, uBiome, a company working in the microbiome segment, is developing genomic tests meant to identify and diagnose harmful microbes in the body. One of the applications of microbiome is personalized medicine, Human Longevity Inc., is putting $220 million into the of microbiome DNA to uncover disease-associated imbalances in microbial populations. This latter case is aimed at the development of personalized medicines for patients with different conditions.

Government of developed economies are also aware of the importance of microbiome and thus have initiated many million-dollar projects for the research and development of the field. For instance, Human Microbiome Project (HMP) by National Institute of Health that set the goal of identifying and characterizing the microorganisms which are found in association with both healthy and diseased humans and the National Microbiome Initiative, that has accelerated research on the human microbiome are the two major products initiated by the U.S. government in the field of human microbiome . The project was funded $115 million by the U.S. government.

The Next Generation is getting technologically advance to produce massive datasets in a short period. It has also reduced the cost of microbiome . Similarly, bioinformatics tools used for metagenomic analysis, especially for translating raw sequences into meaningful data, are continually developing with the aim of providing the ability to examine both the taxonomic and the functional composition of diverse metagenomes. A number of the specialized software programs available for analyzing the metagenomic data such as FastQC, Fastx-Toolkit, PRINSEQ, and many others that review that takes into consideration user-friendliness, ease of access, open-source availability, ability to analyze metagenomic datasets, and ability to provide graphical representations of the analyzed data.

Human Microbiome Market Segment Analysis

Global Human Microbiome Market By Product:

Shotgun

Targeted Gene

RNA

Whole-genome

Others

Among these shotgun is expected to hold a dominant market share over the period of forecast (2019-2026) due to faster process than other methods. Shotgun involves randomly breaking up DNA sequences into lots of small pieces and then reassembling the sequence by looking for regions of overlap. Shotgun is particularly efficient if there is an existing reference sequence. It is much easier to assemble the genome sequence by aligning it to an existing reference genome. Shotgun is much faster and less expensive than other methods that require a genetic map.

Global Human Microbiome Market By Technology:

Ligation

Pyro

Sanger

Others

Global Human Microbiome Market By Application:

Therapeutics

Genetic screening

Drug discovery

Biomarker discovery

Personalized medicines

Others

Among the following personalized medicines is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the period of forecast (2019-2026). Personalized medicine is an approach for medical decisions, practices, and interventions that consider individual variations in genes, environment, and lifestyle for each person. Regarding intricate metabolic patterns associated with different diseases, characterizing unique metabolic patterns of each patient is a practical approach. Microbiome analysis of individuals can help manufacture personalized medicines suitable to an individuals need. Moreover, improved understanding of the human microbiome could lead to the development of novel therapeutic strategies for different diseases. Potential therapeutic agents, such as personalized probiotic and prebiotic supplements, dietary interventions, and fecal microbiota transplantation that can be used to reshape the gut microbiome, are all forms of personalized medicine that can be done with microbiome .

Global Human Microbiome Market By End-use:

Research institutes

Pharmaceutical

Biotechnology companies

Others

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are expected to hold a dominant position over the period of forecast (2019-2026) due to the rise in funding by government and an increase in venture capitalism. Many new companies are rising in the field and are getting ample support from the respective governments.

Human Microbiome Market Geographical Analysis

North America is dominating the human microbiome market in 2018 and estimated to hold largest market size over the forecast period (2019-2026), owing to the highly aware public, favorable government initiatives, higher adaptation of new technological advancements and increase in research and development. The US government supports genomics research through various government bodies, like National Human Genome Research Institute, which supports the work on of the human genome, and fund research on the genome’s structure, function, and role in health and disease. Many companies present in the region are designing and developing many microbiome therapies. The application of human microbiome are beneficial for various treatment areas such as cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, diabetes, autoimmune diseases, and more. Multiple programs for public awareness of probiotics and prebiotics are being organized in the U.S. For instance, in February 2018, the 3rd Annual North America Microbiome Congress was held in San Diego, by Kisaco Research that focused on five microbiome niches such as the gut, lung, oral, skin and vaginal and provided latest insights on microbiome research, clinical trials and collaborative partnerships.

Human Microbiome Market Competitive Landscape

Some of the major key players in the market are BaseClear BV, Clinical Microbiomics AS, Locus Biosciences, Microbiome Insights Inc., Microbiome Therapeutics LLC, MR DNA, Second Genome, uBiome, Molzym GmbH, and Zymo Research Corp.

In the human microbiome market, the key players are adopting various growth strategies such as new product launches, partnerships, and collaborations with multiple research institutes and increasing research and development and high investment which are contributing to the growth of the human microbiome market globally.

In March 2019, BaseClear received the new ISO/IEC 17025 scope which now includes Next-Generation . The ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation is granted to laboratory tests that meet internationally validated quality requirements.

In January 2019, Locus Biosciences Enters Collaboration and License Agreement with Johnson&Johnson to Develop CRISPR-Cas3 Bacteriophage Therapeutics

In January 2019, BaseClear significantly increased its capacity with the implementation of the Illumina NovaSeq 6000 platform. This new NGS platform has a tremendous data output of up to 3.000 Gb data per run.

In April 2018, MicroBiome Therapeutics, LLC announced the launch of BiomeBliss®, a patented, a first-in-class prebiotic dietary supplement specially developed to support a healthy gastrointestinal (GI) microbiome.