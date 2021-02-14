Global Chain Market Research Report 2025 

Summary – A new market study, “Global Chain Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026” has been featured on WiseGuyReports

About Fixed Line Communications EquipmentThis industry research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the cold chain market in APAC by service type (temperature-controlled warehousing and temperature-controlled transportation), by end-user (food and beverages and pharmaceuticals and healthcare), and by geography (Australia, China, India, and others).

Our market research analysts estimate that this market will grow steadily at a CAGR close to 13% by 2022.

Segmentation by end-user and analysis of the cold chain market in APAC

Food and beverages

Pharmaceuticals and healthcare

The food and beverages segment accounted for the major share of the market during 2017. The rising demand can be attributed to the growing population in this region, which in turn, will drive the growth prospects for the cold chain system market in the forthcoming years.

Geographical segmentation and analysis of the cold chain market in APAC

Australia

China

India

China accounted for the maximum shares of the cold chain system market during 2017. Our analysts have predicted that China will witness steady growth in the next five years. The growth of this region can be attributed to the fact that this market is driven by the growing population in China and the government support to cold chain logistics.

Key questions answered in the report include

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?

What are the key factors driving the global cold chain market in APAC?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global cold chain market in APAC?

What are the challenges to market growth?

