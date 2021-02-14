Global and China Enterprise SMS Market Research Report 2025 

Summary – A new market study, “Global and China Enterprise SMS Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026” has been featured on WiseGuyGlobal Enterprise SMS Scope and Market Size
Enterprise SMS market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Enterprise SMS market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
CRM
Promotions
Pushed Content
Interactive
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Entertainment
Tourism
Retail
Marketing
Healthcare
Media
Others
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Enterprise SMS market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Enterprise SMS market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The key players covered in this study
MBlox
CLX Communications
Infobip
Tanla Solutions
SAP Mobile Services
Silverstreet BV
Syniverse Technologies
Nexmo Co. Ltd.
Tyntec
SITO Mobile
OpenMarket Inc.
Genesys Telecommunications
3Cinteractive
Vibes Media
Beepsend
Soprano
Accrete
FortyTwo Telecom AB
ClearSky
Ogangi Corporation
AMD Telecom S.A