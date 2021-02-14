Global Precision Investment Castings Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape ( 2020-2026)

This report focuses on the global Precision Investment Castings status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Precision Investment Castings development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

CIREX Foundry

Alcoa

Barron Industries

Zhejiang Wanshixing Machinery

Ningbo Ganhao Precision Foundry

Wuxi Dechang Precise Foundry

Ningbo Rongshen Precision Casting

Yanzi Precise Founding

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Sodium Silicate Process

Tetraethyl Orthosilicate/ Silica Sol Process

Market segment by Application, split into

Pharmaceuticals and Food

Automotive

Aerospace &Military

Industrial Gas Turbines

General Industrial

Petrochemical

Process Technology

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Precision Investment Castings status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Precision Investment Castings development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Precision Investment Castings are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.