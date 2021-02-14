Global Adoption of Touch-Based Devices Influencing Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Adoption of Touch-Based Devices Influencing Tablets & Notebook Display Industry 2023

Tablet & Notebook Display industry

Market Research Future (MRFR) postulates that the global tablets & notebook display market is predicted to garner USD 28.46 billion, grabbing a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period (2018-2023). The surging adoption of touch-based devices is likely to enhance the market growth across the globe. A display can be described as a computer projecting mechanism as well as an output surface which exhibits graphic images and texts to the user with the help of cathode ray oscilloscope (CRT), LED, LCD, or other projection technologies. Most of the displays work on analog signals and are characterized as per the viewability and sharpness, size of the screen, color capacity, and projection technology.

Market Potential and Pitfalls

Tablets and notebooks are used as an alternative to the large-sized, stationary computing and laptop devices. Inbuilt with extensive memory and high-end processors, notebook, and tablets possess a major impact on the display sector. With evolving technologies like the blockchain, artificial intelligence, and machine learning across industry verticals, the use of notebooks and tablets over traditional computers and laptops have increased. This is further estimated to contribute to the market’s growth globally. The adoption of tablets and notebooks are increasing with time due to its accessibility and portability features. As these devices are used under high ambient lighting, they serve as a complication of the display manufacturers in order to offer an appropriate reflection by neglecting these ambient lights. The display technology has evolved from TFT to LCD and LED owing to the requirement for high-resolution output among the consumers. The display screens come with high pixel density which offers the users with crisp and sharp images. The advancing technology has highly contributed to the growth of the display market across the globe. Moreover, the development in the flexible display, the rising trend of touch-based devices, and surging demand for OLED display devices are encouraging the market growth.

On the contrary, as the displays are made of glass surfaces, they are susceptible to break if mishandled, thereby becoming a major challenge for the OEMs to offer an advanced display technology to the manufacturers and the notebook manufacturers. Moreover, the high cost associated with the latest display technologies like quantum dot displays and transparent display is estimated to restrict the growth of the market globally.

Global Tablets & Notebook Display Market: Segmental Analysis

The global tablets & notebook display market has been segmented on the basis of product, technology, touch type, display size, and the end-user.

By mode of product, the global tablets & notebook display market has been segmented into tablets and notebook/laptop.

By mode of technology, the global tablets & notebook display market has been segmented into LED, LCD, AMOLED, and OLED. Among these, the OLED technology is likely to dominate the global market in the coming years owing to the surging demand for OLED television products across the globe.

By mode of touch type, the global tablets & notebook display market has been segmented into capacitive and resistive. Among these, the capacitive touch market is estimated to dominate the global market owing to its efficiency, faster response time, and superior sensitivity.

By mode of display size, the global tablets & notebook display market has been segmented into 10 inches, 10 to 15 inches, and more than 15 inches.

By mode of end-user, the global tablets & notebook display market has been segmented into enterprise and consumer.

Competitive Dashboard

The prominent players operating in the global tablets & notebook display market comprises Innolux Corporation (Taiwan), AU Optronics (Taiwan), Japan Display (Japan), Samsung (South Korea), LG (South Korea), Toshiba (Japan), Chi Mei Corporation (Taiwan), Sharp Corporation (Japan), Tianma Microelectronics (China), and Apple Inc. (US).

