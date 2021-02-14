Global Digital Television Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Digital TV is a way of receiving a television signal in a digital format which allows TV companies to broadcast a higher definition picture, better quality sound, and a wider range of channels than ever before. Additionally, digital TV has many other advantages over its analog predecessor, such as the interactive nature of the service.

Digital Television allows users to easily access the information by entering menus and interacting with their television. In addition to this, viewers can also listen to radio channels and even watch archived programs via digital ‘on-demand’ services. More advanced digital TV services also allow users to access the Internet via the television set.

Due to the augmenting demand for digital content, over the past couple of years, the global digital TV market is growing at a rapid pace. Moreover, technological innovations that changed the perception of TV viewing and advancements in connectivity technologies are escalating the market on the global platform.

Considering the rapid growth that the market is witnessing currently, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study analysis, asserts that the already booming global Digital TV market would garner exponential accruals by 2023, registering an impressive CAGR throughout the forecast period 2017-2023.

The growing consumer electronics market is a key driving force behind the growth of the market. The consumer electronics industry is majorly based on the research findings about the consumers’ likings, and emerging countries shows an exceptional thirst for the adoption of new technologies & products.

On the flip side, privacy & security concern is one of the key factors impeding the growth of the digital TV market. Digital TVs are capable of streaming content from the Internet, which makes it vulnerable. As digital televisions are becoming part of the information grid, the concern regarding security and privacy is also increasing and along with it are growing the numbers of cases against cybercrimes.

Global Digital TV Market – Segments

For the convenience of understanding, the report is segmented into four key dynamics;

By Type : HDTV, EDTV, and SDTV.

By Resolutions : 720p, 1080p, and 4K among others.

By Size : 11”- 32”, 33’’-42”, 44’’- 50’’, and more.

By Region : Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Global Digital TV Market – Regional Analysis

North America, heading with the high impact of technological advancement, is expected to retain its dominance over the global digital TV market throughout the forecast period. Additional factors such as the availability of digital content and economies of scale alongside the early adoption of digital technology boost the growth of the regional market.

The US, among other North American countries, contributes largely to the overall growth of the regional market. Furthermore, the emergence of new technological solutions, augmenting demand for digital televisions and sharper picture quality, and increasing sale of televisions in this region are some of the major factors boosting the highest revenue growth in the digital TV market in North America.

The digital TV market in Europe accounts for the second-largest market, globally. The region had acquired around 29% of the market share in 2016. Technological advancements and the presence of some of the key market players in the region are key some of the driving forces behind the growth of the regional market. Indeed, the resurging economy in the region is playing a causal role in driving the demand in the market, increasing consumers’ purchasing power.

