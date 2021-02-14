Global Robotic Automation Smartphone Manufacturing Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

The altering consumer market has created an increased need for deployment of technically advanced automation process in production and manufacturing process of the industry. Market concentrated reports associated with the semiconductors and electronics industry amid others recently have been made available by Market Research Future which issues reports on this industry. The market is expected to achieve USD 3.99 billion in revenue while developing with a CAGR of 30.51% approximately in the forecast period.

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) which is an evolving process for automation technology is being increasingly incorporated into the production lines for smartphones. As RPA enables the training of bots to industrialize routine tasks and remove wastefulness by removing human errors, it is being seen as a valuable factor especially in the manufacturing end. The costs that are saved in manufacturing are increasingly modifying the value chain leading to higher profits to market players. The relatively speedy implementation of RPA in smartphone manufacturing lines is motivating further development of the market in the period from 2017 to 2023.

Industry Segments

The robotic process automation for smartphone manufacturing market globally includes segments on the basis of organization size, component and robot type. The robot type segment comprises of SCARA, Cartesian, Delta, 6-Axis Robots, Articulated, Parallel Redundant, Dual-Arm, and others. The components are segmented into generators, motors, automation equipment, motor controls, and power transmission equipment. The organization size are segmented into large and small & medium enterprise.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The market comprises of regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world. The regional analysis of RPA for smartphone manufacturing market comprises region such as North America (Canada, U.S, Mexico), Asia pacific (India, China, Japan), Europe (Germany, U.K) and Rest of the World. The North American region is one of the principal regions across the world in terms of market share. The robotic process automation for smartphone manufacturing market in this region has a huge demand due to speedy growth in the IT industry, and growing adoption of smartphone by consumers. The robotic process automation for smartphone manufacturing market in the European region is likely to observe rapid growth in the upcoming period. Whereas, nations in the Asia Pacific region such as India, China and Japan are an emerging market for robotic process automation for smartphone manufacturing market and is projected to be the top CAGR generator in the coming years.

Global Competitive Analysis

The market development by competitors encompasses strong risk management strategies which will positively influence the market. The opponents in the market are determinedly trying to create leading market positions through new policies and strategies. The experienced management in the companies functioning in the market are making business models which can bring about a fruitful phase of development. The significant trends and players have established a positive tone for development. The competitors in the market are trying to succeed commercially by ensuring demand and supply are in balance. The momentum of the market’s growth has altered the competitive background of the market. The contenders in the market are also leveraging their competitive advantages to secure their growth in the market.

The important competitors in the robotic process automation for smartphone manufacturing market globally includes LG Corporation (South Korea), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Foxconn Technology Group (Taiwan), ABB Ltd. (U.S.), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Fanuc Corporation (Japan), Nachi Robotic System Inc. (U.S.), Pegasystems (U.S.), Broadcom Limited (U.S.), Nice Systems Ltd. (Israel), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Denso Wave Incorporation (U.S.), Redwood Software (U.S.), and KUKA Robotics (Germany).

