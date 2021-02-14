Global Rising Investments Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Wireless network infrastructure is gaining momentum in recent times owing to its plethora of advantages. According to the findings of Market Research Future (MRFR), the global wireless network infrastructure ecosystem market is expected to expand at 10.5% CAGR during the analysis period. Wireless network is deemed to gain traction owing to the ease of installation offered by it. It is anticipated to drive the growth of the wireless network infrastructure ecosystem market over the next couple of years.

The cost of a wireless network is generally lower than wired ones. And, in case it is higher, the labor cost of running wires is saved. The cost-effectiveness of the product is likely to boost the expansion of the wireless network infrastructure ecosystem market in the years to come. In addition, the rising demand for virtualized network infrastructure is also expected to catapult the market on upward trajectory. Increasing adoption of data centers in enterprises is projected to drive the expansion of the wireless network infrastructure ecosystem market in the forthcoming years.

Automation and the high rate of deployment of connected devices are prognosticated to witness a boom with the adoption of wireless technology. This, in turn, is likely to catalyze the expansion of the wireless network infrastructure ecosystem market in the foreseeable future. The developments in IoT technology are likely to favor proliferation of the global market in the upcoming years. Also, the market is expected to benefit from the advancements of other technologies such as sensors, robotics, etc.

Increasing availability of high-speed internet services is one of the main drivers of the wireless network infrastructure ecosystem market. It is anticipated to continue contributing to market development over the next couple of years. In addition, the rising penetration of smartphones and other electronic gadgets is also projected to accelerate revenue growth in the market place in the forthcoming years.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of component, the wireless network infrastructure ecosystem market has been divided into hardware and software. The hardware segment is then sub-segmented into small cell, radio access network, macro cell, distributed antenna system, fronthaul, backhaul, and remote radio head. The sub-segments of the software segment are Network function virtualization (NFV), software defined networking (SDN), operations support systems (OSS)/business support systems (BSS), and others.

On the basis of connectivity technology, the wireless network infrastructure ecosystem market has been segmented into 2G/3G, 4G, and 5G.

Regional Analysis:

The global wireless network infrastructure ecosystem market, on the basis of region, has been segmented into five regions, which are – Asia Pacific (APAC), South America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and North America. These regions are then further sub-segmented and studied on the basis of prime country-level markets. North America is expected to hold the dominant position of the market and is poised to exhibit rapid developments owing to the increasing demand for wireless technology. The regional market is likely to benefit from the rising adoption of virtualized infrastructures. The growth of the IT industry in the region is also projected to drive the proliferation of the wireless network infrastructure ecosystem market in the forthcoming years. Europe is expected to trail the North America market over the assessment period. Increasing adoption of advanced technologies by end-users is presumed to prompt the growth of the wireless network infrastructure ecosystem market in the region.

