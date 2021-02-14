Global Video Content Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

The global video content analytics (VCA) market is predicted to grow at a 24.25% CAGR over the forecast period (2015-2021), reveals the new Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Video Content Analytics or Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) simply put, is an automatic analysis of CCTV images for creating valuable information about the content. It has a vast range of uses such as detecting intruders, wrongly parked cars, and left packages, and also counting events such as people leaving or entering an area.

VCA is used in various domains including safety and security, smoke and flame detection, home automation, transport, automotive, retail, healthcare, and entertainment. It can be utilized successfully in various applications such as monitoring buildings or plant for safety and health, automatic traffic event as well as incident detection, sabotage detection or camera failure, people counting, internal and external intruder detection, and more.

Various factors are driving the growth of the video content analytics market. These factors, in accordance with the Market Research Future (MRFR) report, include increasing penetration of IoT as well as related technologies such as serverless architecture and big data, burgeoning need from enterprises, and demand for industrial automation. Additional factors boosting market demand include an increase in demand for IP-based security infrastructure and systems, and growing demand across various industries, including manufacturing, airports, retail, financial services, banking, and others.

On the contrary, high initial installment cost, poor lighting conditions, and growing incidences of false alarms at the time of bad weather are factors that may hinder the video content analytics market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The Market Research Future report offers a wide segmental analysis of the video content analytics market based on application, software, and architecture.

Based on software, the video content analytics market is segmented into license plate recognition, recognition, detection, and others.

Based on application, the video content analytics market is segmented into transport and logistics, commercial, and government.

Based on architecture, the video content analytics market is segmented into edge and server. Of these, the server segment will have the largest share in the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the video content analytics market report covers growth opportunities and the latest trends across the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. Of these, North America will lead the market over the forecast period. This is owing to the burgeoning demand for advanced surveillance system due to increased crime rate and security threats in the region. It is predicted to grow at a 24% CAGR over the forecast period.

