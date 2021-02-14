Global Wireless Data Communication Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Wireless data communication is is a form of communication which utilizes radio spectrum, infrared, satellite, etc., to transmit data. Wireless communication technology has become an integral part of various communication devices. Market Research Future (MRFR) has recently published an in-depth report on the global wireless data communication market and has predicted the market to catapult to USD 1867.8 Mn by the end of 2023 from USD 794.6 Mn in 2018. MRFR’s analysis has projected a CAGR of 18.6% over the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Wireless data communication is being extensively used in multiple applications to save time and recede distance barriers. Steep rise in the usage of various devices such as computers, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, and others for business as well as personal use is key to the growth of the market. The emerging economies of the globe are investing heavily on the development of their network or wireless infrastructure which too is fostering the market growth. Furthermore, the development of WiMax, which is an emerging broadband wireless technology is likely to present a host of opportunities to the global wireless data communication market. WiMax is capable of serving across a wider geographical area as compared to Wi-Fi and offers extended mobility, range, and higher speed data applications.

On the other hand, high equipment cost and cost intensive setup procedures is likely to restrain the growth of the market.

Segmentation

The global wireless data communication market has been segmented based on component, technology, type, application, and vertical.

By component, the wireless data communication market has been segmented into hardware and services. The hardware segment has been further segmented into networking devices like switches, hubs, access points, routers, gateway and others. The services segment has been further segmented into managed services and professional services. The professional services segment is leading the market while the managed services segment is anticipated to capture the higher CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of the managed services segment is anticipated to increased adoption among large enterprises.

By type, the wireless data communication market has been segmented into wireless local area network, wireless personal area network, satellite, low power wide area network & cellular M2M.

By vertical, the wireless data communication market has been segmented into IT/Telecom, consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare and others.

By technology, the wireless data communication market has been segmented into Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, NFC, 2G/3G, LTE, Lora, Other. The Wi-Fi segment is likely to exhibit substantial growth over the forecast period. The proliferation of Wi-Fi enabled connected devices such as smart TVs, washing machines, and refrigerators along with consolidation of the technology in consumer devices is fueling the growth of the segment.

Regional Analysis

Region-wise, the wireless data communication market has been segmented into North America, Rest-of-the-World (RoW), Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC).

North America is the principal wireless data communication market. The presence of key players in the region gives it unprecedented leverage over others. Availability of robust networking infrastructure is further favoring the growth of the market. Moreover, the developed economies present in the region are among the early adopters of latest technologies which has led to widespread adoption of wireless communication technology. Furthermore, technological advancements and high investment on R&D activities are keys to the growth of the market.

The APAC wireless data communication market is anticipated to exhibit noteworthy growth over the forecast period. due to increasing penetration of smart devices in the region. Improving networking infrastructure is creating a supportive platform for the growth of the market. The APAC wireless data communication market is anticipated to capture the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

