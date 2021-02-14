Global Static Random Access Memory Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2024

According to Market Research Future, the global static random-access memory (SRAM) market has been segmented on the basis of type, memory size, vertical, and region.

By type, the global static random-access memory (SRAM) market has been segmented into laser asynchronous SRAM, pseudo SRAM, serial SRAM, synchronous SRAM, and others. Among these, the asynchronous SRAM segment is estimated to dominate the global market. However, the synchronous SRAM is estimated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period 2019–2025. Synchronous SRAM is integrated into devices operating in rugged environments such as switches, routers, signal processing, and test equipment, which is suitable in critical automotive and military applications.

By memory size, the global static random-access memory (SRAM) market has been segmented into 8 Kb-256 Kb, 256Kb-2 MB, and above 2 Mb. Increasing need for scalability in data centers for cloud computing applications along with technological advancements in developing innovative memory and storage solutions has resulted in the adoption of 2MB and above memory storage.

Based on application, the global static random-access memory (SRAM) market has been segmented into automotive, industrial, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, IT & telecommunication, and others. The increasing deployment of data centers has attributed to the growth of SRAMs in IT & telecommunication. Also, the adoption of SRAM in SoCs for Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and in-vehicle infotainment is expected to fuel the growth of automotive segment in the coming years.

By region, the global static random-access memory (SRAM) market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America. Among these regions, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the overall SRAM market. However, the North American region is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period 2019–2025.

Key Players

The key players in the static random-access memory (SRAM) market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are Chiplus Semiconductor Corp. (Taiwan), Integrated Silicon Solution Inc. (US), Cypress Semiconductor (US), AMIC Technology Corporation (US), Maxwell Technologies (US), Pyramid Semiconductor Corporation (US), ON Semiconductor (US), SemiLEDS Corporation (Taiwan), Alliance Memory, Inc. (US), GSI Technology, Inc. (US), Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (US), Lyontek Inc. (Taiwan), Jeju Semiconductor (JSC) (South Korea), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), and Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan). These players contribute a significant share in the growth of static random-access memory (SRAM) market.

