Global Wafer Fabrication Equipment Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2024

The global wafer fabrication market is expected to grow from USD 50.56 billion in 2018 to USD ~62 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period. The process of producing electronic integrated circuits (IC) is complex. The equipment used for wafer fabrication includes epitaxial deposition equipment, oxidation systems, diffusion systems, ion implantation equipment among others. Silicon is the most common semiconductor used for wafer fabrication process. Increasing demand for electronic and electrical devices and the growth of the automotive industry are the major factors contributing to the growth of the global wafer fabrication market.

Key players

The key players in the global wafer fabrication market are Lam Research Corporation (US), SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co., Ltd (Japan), Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan), SAMSUNG (South Korea), Applied Materials, Inc. (US), Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), Motorola Solutions, Inc (US), Intel Corporation (US), KLA-Tencor Corporation (US), and ASML Holding NV (Netherlands).

Other prominent players studied for the global wafer fabrication market are Dainippon Screen Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Japan), Nikon Corporation (Japan), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (Taiwan), Merck KGaA (Germany), and Okmetic Oy (Finland) among others.

Regional Analysis

The global wafer fabrication market is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. The geographic analysis of the global wafer fabrication market has been conducted for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Central and South America.

Asia-Pacific dominated the wafer fabrication market in 2018 due to the presence of major players in countries such as Japan and China. Also, the governments of the countries in the Asia-Pacific region are supporting the players operating in the market. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period due to high adoption of IoT, artificial intelligence, and connected devices across industry verticals in the region. The market in Europe is expected to show significant growth owing to presence of a widespread automotive market in the region. The markets in the Middle East and Africa and Central and South America are expected to show significant growth in wafer fabrication market in coming years.

Segmentation

The global wafer fabrication market has been segmented on the basis of equipment type, fabrication process, end user, and region.

Based on equipment type, the global wafer fabrication market has been segmented into oxidation systems, diffusion systems, epitaxial reactors, photolithography equipment, ion implantation equipment, and others.

By fabrication process, the global wafer fabrication market has been classified as front end of line processing and back end of line processing.

