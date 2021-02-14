Global Door Intercom Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2024

The global door intercom market spans across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8646

Increasing crime rate around the world also plays a major role in the growth of the door intercom market. Due to the increasing number of thefts, robbery, and other criminal activities, the need for security has increased which has fueled the adoption of door intercom systems. Today, installing a door intercom system has become easy and affordable with the increasing number of companies investing in the market, introducing innovative products to cater to consumer needs and demands. However, the high cost of door intercom systems is limiting the growth of the global door intercom market. Moreover, smart city initiatives are expected to act as an opportunity and lack of awareness about door intercom systems is expected to act as a challenge for players in the global door intercom market during the forecast period.

ALSO READ : https://futuremarket.tumblr.com/post/190996196553/door-intercom-market-trends-to-increase-valuation

The geographic analysis of the door intercom market has been conducted for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America. The market for door intercoms in Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. Advancements in the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) have encouraged manufacturers to develop smart door intercoms that are suitable for applications in corporate enterprise, universities, schools, airports, industrial factories, and healthcare facilities. Japan accounted for the largest market share in 2018; however, the market in China is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

ALSO READ : http://marketresearchnewstan.over-blog.com/2020/02/door-intercom-market-trends-to-increase-valuation-with-surging-investments-by-2025.html

North America was the second-largest market in 2018. As per the National Association of Realtors (NAR), the sale of existing residential places including single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums, and coops has reduced by 10.3%. High interest and mortgage rates incurred by the government is one of the major reasons behind the dipping sales of residential properties. The US accounted for the largest market share in 2018; it is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. While Canada was the second-largest market in 2018.

ALSO READ : https://teletype.in/@market-newsflash/nM7CQPgp

In 2018, the rest of Europe segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018; the market in Russia is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Germany was the second-largest market in 2018. Europe has also witnessed a considerable presence of door intercom manufacturers that are focused on developing technically advanced intercom systems to attract several residential townships and commercial office spaces.

ALSO READ : https://market-newsflash.tistory.com/81

Global Door Intercom Market: Segmentation

The global door intercom market has been segmented based on the product, application, and region. Based on product, the market has been classified as ordinal intercom system and Wi-Fi intercom system. Based on application, the market has been classified as apartments, houses, hotels, offices, and others.

The key players ofglobal door intercom market areAiphone Corporation (Japan), Guangdong Anjubao Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Fujian Aurine Technology Co., Ltd. (China), COMMAX (South Korea), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea), Legrand SA (France), Shenzhen Soben (China), Honeywell International, Inc. (US), Kocom Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Schneider Electric SE (France), Dahua Technology Co., Ltd (China), ABB Group (Switzerland), Fermax (Spain), TCS AG (Germany).

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Reports (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research and Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]