Global Digital Mobile Radio Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2024

According to Market Research Future, the Global Digital Mobile Radio (DMR) Market has been segmented on the basis ofTier, Industry Vertical, and Region.

By tier, the global digital mobile radio (DMR) market has been segmented into Tier 1 (Unlicensed), Tier 2 (Conventional), and Tier 3 (Trunked). Tier 1 radio system implies to products that operate on license-free 446 MHz band and use direct radio-to-radio communication only without any infrastructure. The radios in this tier lack advanced features and are restricted to a maximum of 0.5-Watt transmission power. Hence, these products are well suited for small businesses and organizations that operate locally. Tier 2 radio systems feature conventional radio systems, mobiles, and hand portables where a dedicated radio channel is allocated to each individual group of users. The systems in this tier operate on a PMR licensed frequency band that varies from 66–960 MHz. These devices feature high power levels enabling a greater range and providing a wider coverage area. Tier 2 also supports advanced voice features and integrated IP data services in 12.5 kHz channels to support text messaging and packet data, including support for IPv4 and IPv6. Tier 3 DMRs offer the same features as Tier 2, but it also supports digital trunking. Generally, trunking uses a control channel that allocates radio channels to different user groups. Tier 3 DMRs are used as a digital replacement for analog MPT1327 trunked radio systems.

Based on industry vertical, the Global Digital Mobile Radio (DMR) Market has been segmented into commercial, defense & public safety, mining, oil & gas, transportation, and others. The public safety segment encompasses first responders such as police, firefighters, and other emergency response teams and government organizations. DMR systems developed for public safety applications feature unique mission-critical requirements and provides definite access to responders. DMRs that are compatible with IP enables the user to share voice as well as data, which augment their mission capabilities and enhance situational awareness. Thus, the segment is expected to dominate the global digital mobile radio (DMR) market during the forecast period 2019–2025.

By region, the global digital mobile radio (DMR) market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America. Among these regions, the North American region is expected to dominate the global digital mobile radio (DMR) market in 2018 and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period 2019–2025. The market growth is significantly driven by major countries, such as the US and Canada. The sheer existence of key companies, such as Motorola Solutions, Inc., Harris Corporation, and RELM Wireless Corporation, results in the dominance of this region in the global market. This has attributed to the growth of the overall market in North America. On the other hand, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth in the global market during the forecast period 2019–2025.

Key Players

The Key Players in the Digital Mobile Radio (DMR) Market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are Hytera Communications Corporation Ltd (China), ICOM Inc. (Japan), JVCKENWOOD Corporation (Japan), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), Leonardo SpA (Italy), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (US), RELM Wireless Corporation (US), Simoco Wireless Solutions Limited (UK), Tait Ltd (New Zealand), Thales Group (France), Comita Group (Slovenia), telent Technology Services Limited (UK), MCS Digital (Australia), RADIODATA GmbH (Germany), and Rolta Incorporated (US). These players contribute a significant share in the growth of the Global Digital Mobile Radio (DMR) Market.

