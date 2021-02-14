Military Computersg Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Military Computers Market.

Market Overview

Military Computers Market is expected to reach USD 2986.0 Million by 2024 at a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period.

Military computers are rugged computers that are either portable or mounted on armored vehicles. They are more robust and advanced than industrial/commercial computers. Most of the electronics in a military computer are protected by a layer of conformal coating to make them suitable for rugged military use. The various components, such as plug-in cards, are individually supported and secured to ensure stability.

Segmental Analysis

The Global Military Computers Market has been segmented based on type and platform.

By type, the global military computer market has been classified as rugged computers and embedded computers. The rugged computer segment is projected to dominate the market with a valuation of USD 1,284.7 million in 2018 and reach USD 1,940.9 Million by 2024. Rugged computers are designed to operate in harsh climatic conditions and environments. These systems offer features such as high-definition (HD) graphics, Ethernet connectivity, USB interface, and Wi-Fi connectivity. Rugged computers enable military personnel to view and share crucial information from remote areas. The embedded computer segment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.51% during the forecast period.

Based on the platform, the global military computer market has been divided into ground, airborne, and naval. The ground segment is expected to lead the market with a value of USD 1,016.9 million in 2018 and reach USD 1,410.0 Million by 2024. Military computers offer benefits to army personnel such as battlefield connectivity and the Internet of Things (IoT) on tablets that enable users to view and share data from remote areas. Additionally, these systems are portable and operate in harsh climatic conditions. The airborne segment is expected to register a 7.27% CAGR during the forecast period. The naval segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.98% during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The global military computer market has been segmented, by region, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the rest of the world.

North America is leading the market with a valuation of USD 599.32 million in 2018. The presence of major market players, such as Northrop Grumman Corporation and Curtiss-Wright Corporation, is expected to drive market growth in North America. The regional market is expected to reach USD 916.10 Million by 2024 at a CAGR of 7.33% during the forecast period.

Europe is projected to be the second-largest market during the review period. The regional market is expected to reach USD 732.46 Million by 2024 at a CAGR of 6.02% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the third-largest market during the review period. The regional market is expected to reach USD 659.90 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 6.91% during the forecast period.

