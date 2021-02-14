Global Toy Dronesg Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Global Toy Drones Market.

Market Overview

Global Toy Drones Market is expected to reach USD 2986.0 Million by 2024 at a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6409

Key Players

The key players in the global Toy Drones market are DJI (China), AeroVironment, Inc. (US), Parrot Drones SAS (France), Jianjian Technology Co., Ltd (China), Skyrocket LLC (US), Syma (China), Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology Co., Ltd (China), Horizon Hobby LLC (US), Udirc Technology Co., Ltd (China), Aerix Drones (US), TRNDlabs (China), Drona Aviation Pvt. Ltd (India), Shenzhen Hubsan Technology Company Limited (China), Extreme Fliers (UK), Weili Toys (China), and XK Industrial Co., Ltd (China).

Also read: https://nita08.kinja.com/global-toy-drones-market-size-share-trend-analysis-anal-1845298622?rev=1602075605426

Market Highlights

The growth of the global Toy Drones market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of 3D printing for manufacturing drone parts and rising use of advanced drone cameras for various activities such as wildlife monitoring and hunting. However, stringent government regulations regarding drone use and the limited flight range and endurance of Toy Drones may hinder market growth. For example, in the US, a remote pilot license from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is required to fly drones for recreational purposes.

Also read: https://www.pressnews.biz/@nita01/global-toy-drones-market-size-share-trend-analysis-analysis-2023-dk3yp5rmr8q7

Based on application, the global Toy Drones market has been classified as recreational photography and videography, drone racing and sports, and others. The recreational photography and videography segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Toy Droness offer capabilities such as real-time color or infrared imagery and external first-person view (FPV) cameras that enable users to receive real-time images and videos of enhanced quality. Additionally, these drones offer compatibility with smartphones, which enable users to receive and view the images on their phones.

On the basis of sales channel, the global Toy Drones market has been categorized as distribution channel and direct channel. The distribution channel segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period. Post-sale services such as repair and maintenance and customizations offered by distributors are boosting the growth of the segment.

Also read: https://markets.financialcontent.com/1discountbrokerage/news/read/40957888

Based on region, the global Toy Drones market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the highest market share in 2018. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The presence of various Toy Drones manufacturers such as DJI, Syma, and Horizon Hobby LLC in China are propelling market growth in the region. Additionally, the rising adoption of drones by governments in countries such as India for military purposes is also boosting market growth.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/organic-baby-bathing-products-market-key-players-future-prospects-size-share-growth-analysis-and-forecast-2024-2021-01-18

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)