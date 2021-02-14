Global Mobile VoIP Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation , By Region, and By Country 2025

This report studies the global Mobile VoIP market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Mobile VoIP market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
Mobile VoIP or simply mVoIP is an extension of mobility to a Voice over IP network. Two types of communication are generally supported: cordless/DECT/PCS protocols for short range or campus communications where all base stations are linked into the same LAN, and wider area communications using 3G/4G protocols.
The deployment of 4G/LTE is one of the key drivers boosting the industry growth. The increase in the capability of wireless bandwidth services and growing investment by telecom operators in the deployment of a high-speed network is expected to enhance the usage of these services over the forecast period. Moreover, mobile VoIP service eliminates the need for voice plans, text add-ons and achieves flexibility in making unlimited, inexpensive or free calls.
In 2017, the global Mobile VoIP market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
BigAnt Office Messenger
Cisco Jabber
HipChat
IBM
Kakao Talk
Line
Skype
Viber
Vonage
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Video sharing
Screen sharing
File sharing
Video and voice calls
Instant messaging
CRM integration services
Virtual number service
Market segment by Application, split into
Freemium model
Premium model
Enterprise model
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and forecast the market size of Mobile VoIP in global market.
To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.
To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobile VoIP are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Mobile VoIP Manufacturers
Mobile VoIP Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Mobile VoIP Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Mobile VoIP market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.