Agrochemicalg Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Overview:

Agrochemicals is an important agricultural support industry and boosts agriculture, while preventing, reducing and eliminating the impact of disasters to increase food output and safety. Agrochemical consists of herbicides, insecticides, bactericides, and plant growth regulators. The importance of agrochemicals is majorly for enhancing food and nutrition security for the population. Moreover, low per hectare yield as compared to the global average and increasing pest attacks further strengthen the need for crop protection via use of agrochemicals.

Some of the prominent factors that positively influence the growth of agrochemicals market are increasing demand for agrochemicals, alarming availability of cultivable land, and increasing research & development. Increasing urbanization along with rising per capita disposable income in the developed and emerging economies are predicted to focus on the cash crops market over the forecast period, 2017 to 2023. Rising need for the agriculture sector to undergo technological transformation and adopt modern methods which reduce the dependency on rains and ensure more productive use of the available resources is driving the agrochemicals market growth. Insecticides are the largest sub-segment of agrochemicals with highest market share and followed by herbicides market share are the fastest growing segment in the global agrochemicals market. However, growing environmental concern regarding the toxic effect of chemicals used in agrochemicals along with the implementation of strict regulations are predicted to hinder the market growth over the assessment period, 2017 to 2023.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest agrochemicals market followed by North America and Europe due to the presence of highest cultivable land and population. In Europe, Germany, Russia, and Spain are predicted to register a strong growth on account of tremendous demand for agrochemicals owing to presence of less cultivable land. In Asia Pacific, countries such as China, India, and South Korea are the fastest growing market for agrochemicals, and is estimated to grow with the same pace over the forecast period. Improving living standards along with the flourishing agriculture sector is predicted to contribute to the regional market growth. In North America, U.S. and Mexico are among the major contributors in the regional market growth due to the cash crops cultivation as well as increasing innovations. In Latin America, Mexico is expected to register strong growth due to robust presence of agrochemicals manufacturers.

Segmentation

Global Agrochemicals Market is categorized on the basis of type, product type, and region. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into fertilizers and pesticides. On the basis of fertilizers product type the market is segmented into potassic, nitrogenous, phosphatic. On the basis of pesticides product type the market is segmented into fungicides, insecticides, herbicides, bio-pesticides. On the basis of crop type, the market is segmented into food grains, cash crops, plantation crops, horticulture crops. On the basis of region, the market is categorized into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players operating in the global agrochemicals market are The Mosaic Company (the U.S.), Bayer CropScience Limited (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (the U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Monsanto Company (the U.S.), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd (Israel), Nufarm Limited (Australia), Arysta LifeScience Corporation (Japan) and Crystal Crop Protection Pvt. Ltd. (India) among others.

