Global and China Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market Research Report 2025 

Global Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Scope and Market Size

Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Refrigerated Storage

Cold Chain Logistics

Market segment by Application, split into

Pharmaceuticals

Blood Goods

Other

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

Deutsche Post

FedEx

Biotec Services

UPS

Nichirei Logistics Group

Air Canada Cargo

Helapet

Igloo Thermo-Logistics

Kerry Logistics

XPO Logistics

Cold Chain Technologies

Continental Air Cargo

Lineage Logistics

OOCL Logistics

SCG Logistics

JWD Group

Swire Group

Burris Logistics

VersaCold Logistics Services

LifeConEx

Marken

Nordic Cold Storage

Panalpina World Transport

Sofrigam