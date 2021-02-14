Global Managed File Transfer Software And Service Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2022

The advancement in technology is aiding the upgrades in file transferring process among the organizations. Managed file transfer software is one such software that allows secure, fast and reliable transfer of files inside an organization or between multiple organizations. As per the report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global managed file transfer software market is anticipated to expand at a strong CAGR of 11% during the forecast period of 2016–2022 and reach USD 1750 Mn by the end of the forecast period.

The increasing security threats for the data of an organization have created a huge demand for a safe, reliable and transparent way of transferring important information in the form of files. The managed file transfer software provides data security along with managing the large data volumes and improving the visibility of the file transfer process. The rapid development in industrialization and increasing globalization of industries are inducing demand for managed file transfer software, leading to the expansion of the global managed file transfer software market.

The paradigm shift towards managed file transfer software over traditional FTP owing to multiple security benefits of managed file transfer software is driving the global managed file transfer software market to higher verticals. The increasing adoption of managed file transfer software in various industrial sectors such as BSFI, military and defense, government and non-government organizations and others is fueling the expansion of the global managed file transfer software market.

Market Segmentation:

The global managed file transfer software market has been segmented on the basis of solution, service and deployment. Based on solution, the managed file transfer software market is segmented into application centric, people-centric and ad-hoc. Based on service, the managed file transfer software market is segmented into consulting, system integration, and security and maintenance.

Based on deployment, the managed file transfer software market is segmented into cloud-based and on-premise. The on-premise deployment segment accounts for the largest share in the global managed file transfer software market. However, the cloud-based deployment segment is gaining traction due to the rising awareness regarding the flexibility and cost-effectiveness of cloud-based solutions in the global managed file transfer software market.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global managed file transfer software market is segmented into four major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world. Among these, the North America region accounts for the largest market share in the global market owing to the increased adoption of managed file transfer software by various organizations in order to fulfill the demand for improved business process integration.

The increasing incorporation of cloud-based solutions by various businesses is driving the managed file transfer software market in the Europe region. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to project significant growth in the global managed file transfer software market owing to the rapid digitization of organizational processes across various government and non-government sectors.

