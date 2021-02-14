Global Remote Electronic Unit Market Research Report 2020-2027

Global Remote Electronic Unit Market is valued at approximately USD 3.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Remote electronic unit (RME) is a system used as a critical interference between the aircraft system on a modern aircraft platform. A remote electronic unit is an exceptionally advanced and reliable device that can perform functions to regulate different subsystems and actuation. These functions are getting the right pilot command to the right control surface, ensure that landing gear install precisely, monitor fuel levels, and often allow the former transducers to communicate with modern glass cockpits. The increasing number of aircraft deliveries and the development of miniaturized remote electronic units in the aerospace industry are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to Boeing, it is estimated that there will be 7,290 airplane deliveries between 2014 -2033 in North America. Similarly, according to the survey of Airbus, the total demand for commercial aircraft is around 37,390 units by 2037, an increase from 33,700 units estimated in 2016. This, in turn, is expected to strengthen the market growth all over the world. Although, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has been ravaging numerous countries across the globe, due to which the overall aviation industry is adversely impacting. While, the capital investments are high in the sector before the COVID-19 crisis, and now, they are likely to be postponed or put on for at least a year. Therefore, this factor is negatively influencing the demand for the Remote Electronic Unit in the recent year. However, the stringent regulations concerning the quality of aircraft equipment and system is one of the major factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Remote Electronic Unit market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising demand for aircraft, and the presence of a significant number of manufacturers in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such increasing number of aircraft manufacturers and the rising expenditure in the aviation sector would create lucrative growth prospects for the Remote Electronic Unit market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

BAE Systems plc

Thales Group

Liebherr Group

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Rockwell Collins

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Becker Avionics GmbH

Moog Inc.

Siemens AG

Terma A/S

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Aircraft Application:

Flight Control Surface

Landing Gear

Fuel System

Ice Protection System

Others

By Platform:

Spacecraft

Aircraft

By End-Use:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Remote Electronic Unit Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

