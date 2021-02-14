Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling MarketBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2025

This report focuses on the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Autodesk, Inc

Nemetschek AG

Bentley Systems, Inc

Trimble Navigation Ltd

Dassault Systemes S.A.

RIB Software AG

Robert Mcneel & Associates

Siemens

AVEVA Group

Oracle Aconex

Beck Technology

Innovaya

IES

Hongye Technology

Explorer Software

Lubansoft

Glodon

YJK Building Software

Tangent

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

3D BIM- Design Model

4D BIM- Construction Dynamics

5D BIM- Cost

6D BIM- Built Facilities

7D BIM- Environmental Protection

3D BIM-design model is the most used type in 2019, with about 64.55% market share.

Market segment by Application, split into

Architect

AEC Engineering Office

Contractor

Owner

Others

Demand of contractors occupied most of market share of about 33.66% in 2019, followed by architect with 25.4% market share.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

