Soil Conditionersg Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Soil conditioners are primarily natural or synthetic fertilizers that contain biological components or chemical compounds. They are used in the agricultural area to enhance soil’s fertility. Additionally, these conditioners help in increasing crop productivity by providing nutritive soil support.

Market Forecast

The amount of crop-loss due to poor soil quality is increasing rapidly, which is a great concern among the crop producers. This has increased the demand for soil conditioners, which helps in providing adequate nutritional support to the soil for better crop productivity. Additionally, rising demand for organic fruits, vegetables, cereals, and pulses is projected to drive the growth of the natural soil conditioners market over the review period.

Furthermore, shrinking arable land is one of the major reasons for lesser crop yield, which is directly supporting the growth of the soil conditioners market. Additionally, advancements in the farming practices by the crop cultivators are adding fuel to the growth of the soil conditioners market. However, toxicity caused by the consumption of synthetic soil conditioners may hinder the market growth over the review period. Nevertheless, all these factors are projected to contribute to the estimated CAGR of 8.0% of soil conditioners market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Downstream analysis

Soil conditioners are segmented on the basis of type, which includes natural and synthetic soil conditioners. Natural soil conditioners hold the major market share followed by synthetic.

On the basis of the solubility, the soil conditioners market is segmented into water-soluble, hydrogels, and others. Among both, the water-soluble segment is dominating the market owing to ease of use in fields.

On the basis of the crop, the soil conditioners market is segmented into fruits & vegetables, cereals & grains, pulses & oilseeds and others. The pulses & oilseeds segment is dominating the market owing to increased demand for pulses and oilseeds from the consumers.

