Take-Out Fried Chickeng Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Highlights

The Global Take-Out Fried Chicken Market is estimated to be valued at USD 8,252.9 Million by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.47% during the forecast period. Take-out fried chicken refers to fried chicken ordered from a restaurant and consumed off-premises. Based on product type, the market has been segregated into fried chicken are wings, breast, drumsticks, thighs, nuggets, and others.

Take-out fried chicken includes takeaway and online and offline food delivery offered by the restaurant chains.

North America was the largest market for take-out fried chicken in 2018, and the region is expected to continue to dominate the global market during the review period. Fried chicken is widely consumed in North America, especially the US due to higher consumer preference for light over dark meat.

Europe accounted for a significant revenue share of the global take-out fried chicken market in 2018. However, the market in the region is projected to witness sluggish growth owing to the adoption of a healthy lifestyle by the people in the region. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR, followed by the Middle East, during the review period. Increasing consumption of fast food such as fried chicken by the consumers and the expansion of the food delivery market are driving the growth of the take-out fried chicken market in these regions.

The global take-out fried chicken market is expected to register a high growth rate during the forecast period. The expansion of the fast food industry and the rise of multinational fast food restaurant chains are major factors driving the market growth. Expansion into untapped markets is expected to create new opportunities for vendors active in the global market. However, rising health concerns among the global populace are restricting the growth of the market. Suppliers of take-out fried chicken are witnessing challenges such as frequent lawsuits being filed against them.

Segmental Analysis

The global take-out fried chicken market has been segmented on the basis of product type, age group, distribution channel, and region.

By product type, the market has been divided into wings, breast, drumsticks, thighs, nuggets, and others. The breast segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018 due to high demand for chicken breast in North America and Europe. However, the nuggets segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rise in popularity of chicken nuggets, especially in the developing countries, the introduction of tastes and flavors, low cost, and ease of preparation.

