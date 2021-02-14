Sodium Reduction Ingredientsg Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Overview

Sodium reduction ingredients are gaining increasing demand from food processors. In most of the countries, the sodium intake exceeds the nutritional recommendations. Excessive consumption of sodium is associated with increased risk of chronic diseases. This has led to an inclination towards low sodium foods among the rising population. For low sodium foods, salt alternatives such as mineral salts, amino acids, yeast extracts, hydrolyzed vegetable protein, and others are used in the food. They act as flavor enhancer with the perception of a salty taste with low sodium content.

Market Forecast

The global sodium reduction ingredients market share is escalated by growing demand for them in various industries such as bakery & confectionery, dairy & frozen foods, sauces & seasonings, snacks, meat products, and others. Growing working population and increasing consumption of processed foods are driving the growth of the global sodium reduction ingredients market. The U.S. and U.K are witnessed to be the major consumers of processed foods and are highly contributing to the growth of the sodium reduction ingredients market.

Growing health-conscious population is further driving the growth of the market. Government interventions in lowering the sodium content from the foods available to the consumers are influencing the growth of the market. Moreover, new product launches by the key players are adding fuel to the growth of the market. However, the high cost of sodium reduction ingredients may hamper market growth. Nevertheless, all these factors are anticipated to boost the global sodium reduction ingredients market growth at a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period.

Downstream Analysis

The global sodium reduction ingredients market is segmented into ingredients and application.

Based on the ingredients, the global sodium reduction ingredients market is segmented into mineral salts, amino acids, yeast extracts, hydrolyzed vegetable protein, and others. Among all, the mineral salts segment is dominating the market followed by yeast extracts. In mineral salts segment, potassium chloride is the most commonly used ingredient as a substitute of salt owing to the health benefits associated with it without compromising the flavor and taste of the food.

Based on the application, the global sodium reduction ingredients market is segmented into bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen foods, sauces and seasonings, snacks, meat products and others. Among all, the sauces and seasonings segment is dominating the market followed by bakery segment. Increasing consumption of pizza, sandwiches, bread, and rolls is driving the growth of bakery segment in sodium reduction ingredients market.

Regional Analysis

The global sodium reduction ingredients market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the market followed by Europe. In North America owing to the busy work schedule, the majority of the population prefer wraps, rolls, and pocket sandwiches, which is driving the growth of the sodium reduction ingredients in this region.

Market Forecast

NPK Fertilizers Market is expected to cross USD 25 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. NPK fertilizers have gained popularity due to increasing awareness among farmers regarding the disadvantages of overapplication of fertilizers. NPK fertilizer products are available in varying ratios and giving farmers the freedom to customize use for their specific needs. Shrinking arable land, changing climatic conditions, and soil infertility are the major factors impacting crop productivity.

To overcome these challenges and increase crop yield, farmers are opting for fertilizers, thus, boosting the demand for NPK fertilizers. The global NPK fertilizers market is highly fragmented with a large number of players. The market is dominated by multinational players due to their brand recognition. However, the widespread availability of various brands offers consumers leverage over manufacturers.

Market USP

Government support through subsidies

Growth Opportunities in the Market

Fertigation is the highly preferred mode of application: The fertigation segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to remain the largest during the forecast period. The increasing use of irrigation systems, ease of application, and reduced leaching of fertilizers are the major factors contributing to the adoption of this mode of application. However, foliar application is gaining popularity due to its high efficacy, especially for in-season applications.

Increasing cultivation of fruits & vegetables: While the cereals & grains segment dominated the market for NPK fertilizers in 2018, the fruits & vegetables segment is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. The high demand for fruits & vegetables has resulted in increased cultivation, thus, boosting the consumption of fertilizers. Fertigation is the widely used mode of application for horticultural crops.

Segmentation

By Crop Type

Cereals & Grains: In 2018, the cereals & grains segment accounted for the largest share of ~35% of the market with wheat, rice, and maize being the major crops. Cereals & grains cultivation is the largest agricultural activity and contributes significantly to the high consumption of NPK fertilizers.

Fruits & Vegetables

Oilseeds & Pulses

Others

By Mode of Application

Foliar : The fastest-growing segment, adoption of precision farming is the major factor boosting the growth of this segment. Foliar products are gaining importance due to the convenience of application, instant results, and uniform distribution.

: The fastest-growing segment, adoption of precision farming is the major factor boosting the growth of this segment. Foliar products are gaining importance due to the convenience of application, instant results, and uniform distribution. Fertigation

Others

By Form

Dry : The dry segment is expected to account for the larger share of the market during the review period. Dry fertilizers are generally used in large fields as they remain in the soil for long periods. These products have fewer risks associated with them as compared to the liquid counterparts due to their slow release activity.

: The dry segment is expected to account for the larger share of the market during the review period. Dry fertilizers are generally used in large fields as they remain in the soil for long periods. These products have fewer risks associated with them as compared to the liquid counterparts due to their slow release activity. Liquid

Market Highlights

Spices Market is estimated to be valued at USD 14,512.6 Million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.89% during the forecast period. Spices are seeds, fruits, roots, barks, or other parts of the plants, which are primarily used for flavoring, coloring or preserving food products.

The growth of the global spices market is driven by the growing preference for packaged spices and the rising popularity of cross-cultural cuisines. However, the volatility in spot prices is hampering the growth of the market. The growing awareness pertaining to the health benefits of spices is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to market players in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific constituted a dominant share of the spices market in 2018 and is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for exotic and authentic flavors. India followed by China are among the lucrative markets for manufacturers in the region. The growing adoption of cross-cultural cuisines followed by increasing demand for exotic and authentic flavors has increased the sale of different and novel spices in the region. The market in Europe held the second-largest market share during the review period. Globalization has inspired consumers to search for new flavors. This has influenced several European manufacturers to introduce spice blends of cross-cultural cuisines.

The trend followed by the manufacturers in the European spices market is offering products in small packaging. This allows the consumers to try out new spices in a smaller portion, which is projected to boost the growth of the retail spices market in the coming years. The awareness regarding the health benefits of spices is increasing in the Western market. Besides, organizations such as the European Spice Association and AYUSH are promoting the use of spices, which is also expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the manufacturers in the coming years.

Segmental Analysis

The Global Spices Market has been segmented on the basis of Product Type, Category, Form, Distribution Channel, and Region.

By product type, the global market has been divided into garlic, ginger, turmeric, cumin, cinnamon, pepper, and others. The others segment accounted for maximum market share in 2018 whereas, the ginger segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period. The others segment includes spices such as cardamom, chili, coriander, celery seed, fennel, fenugreek, tamarind, clove, onion, nutmeg, paprika, anise, mace, mustard seed, saffron, sesame, vanilla, pimento, achiote, and blends, among others.

By category, the market has been divided into organic and conventional. The conventional segment accounted for the maximum market share in 2018. Conventional spices are grown using pesticides, herbicides, and other forms of agricultural chemicals to increase the yield. The sale in the organic segment is increasing significantly over the last few years owing to shifting preference toward organic ingredients and additives among consumers.

Market Highlights

Global Vitamin Supplements Market has been registering a notable growth over the last few years and is projected to grow by USD 30,520.40 Million from 2018 to 2025 at a CAGR of 6.65%. With a large number of players present in the market, the vitamin supplements industry is marked by high intensity of rivalry. There is a high level of competition among the market players in terms of product quality and product variety. The key players invest in research and development to bring about innovation in their product lines and make product development a priority to meet changing consumer preferences. The European vitamin supplements market has witnessed several product launches in recent years. For instance, in May 2018, Kappa Bioscience introduced K2Vital. Manufacturers are also emphasizing innovative promotions to create strong awareness among consumers. Additionally, the players are also focused on adopting strategic growth initiatives such as acquisitions, and expansions to strengthen their market position and capture a large customer base.

The manufacturing and sale of vitamin supplements are subject to strict government regulations. Organizations such as the US FDA and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) are responsible for controlling permits, setting regulations for the entry of new players, residual management issues, and inspection of expiry dates for the products such as vitamin supplements. The FDA has set standards for regulating the manufacture and distribution of functional foods and vitamins in the US, while the EFSA has several regulations concerning the raw materials used in nutraceutical production, the production process, and labeling. Such stringent government regulations are creating challenges in the growth of vitamin supplement manufacturers across the globe.

Segmental Analysis

The Global Vitamin Supplements Market has been segmented on the basis of Type, Form, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Based on type, the global vitamin supplements market has been segmented into vitamin B, vitamin C, vitamin D, multivitamins, and others. The multivitamins segment dominated the global vitamin supplements market in 2018. The popularity of multivitamins has increased over the last few decades. Multivitamins are available in different forms such as tablets, capsules, softgels, gummies, powder, and liquid. However, tablets and capsules are the preferred form. The demand for multivitamins can be attributed to several factors. They aid in meeting the required dosages of various vitamins while helping prevent cardiovascular disease. Multivitamin supplements also minimize the chances of type 2 diabetes and other chronic diseases.

By form, the market has been divided into tablets, capsules & soft gels; powder; and others. The tablets, capsules & soft gels segment garnered the largest share of the global vitamin supplements market in 2018. Tablets are generally low in price and offer high-potency options. Tablets have a longer shelf life as compared to the other forms of vitamin supplements. Capsules are easy to swallow; however, are higher in price and have a lower shelf life than tablets. Soft gels are typically used for oil- or liquid-based supplements and are easy to swallow. Soft gels are stable, sealed, and have a longer shelf life than the liquid or capsule form of supplements. However, soft gels are sensitive to heat and are only considered convenient for small doses.

Based on the distribution channel, the global vitamin supplements market has been classified into store-based and non-store-based. The store-based segment is further sub-segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, and others. In 2018, the store-based segment accounted for the largest share and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.49% during the forecast period 2019–2025. The supermarkets & hypermarkets sub-segment is expected to be the largest as these channels account for the maximum sale of vitamin supplements. Specialty stores also play a significant role in the distribution of vitamin supplements. It is projected to be the fastest-growing sub-segment during the review period.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global vitamin supplements market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. As per MRFR analysis, Asia-Pacific dominated the market, accounting for the largest share of more than 36% in 2018. It is also expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.22% during the assessment period.

Market Highlights





Global Seed Treatment Market is Projected to Be Valued at USD 13,814.0 Million by 2025, Expanding at a 10.10% CAGR During the Forecast Period.

The global seed treatment market is likely to grow at a notable pace during the forecast period. The demand for seed treatment has been increasing across the globe over the last few years, driving market growth. Seed treatment is a cost-effective approach compared to any other crop protection methods, which is projected to act as a significant driver for the growth of the global seed treatment market. However, unfavorable climatic conditions are expected to restrict the growth of the market. The increasing adoption of organic farming practices in emerging economies offers a lucrative opportunity to seed treatment manufacturers.

​

North America dominated the seed treatment market in 2018 owing to the increasing concerns regarding the expenses associated with crop yields and production in the region. Canada and Mexico are the most lucrative markets for the vendors active in the regional market. Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the upcoming years due to rising investments in advanced technologies for ensuring a better yield, especially in China and India. Europe also garnered a significant revenue share of the global seed treatment market in 2018. Germany, France, and Italy are the major country-level markets contributing to the growth of the region.

Segmental Analysis





The seed treatment market has been categorized based on type, application technique, function, crop type, and region.





By type, the global market has been segmented into chemical and non-chemical. The non-chemical segment is further divided into biological and physical. The chemical segment accounted for the larger market share in 2018, while the non-chemical segment is expected to exhibit a higher CAGR during the review period. In chemical seed treatment, fungicides or insecticides are applied to the seeds to control the diseases associated with seeds and seedlings. The fungicides or insecticides are also used to protect the seeds from the pathogens present in the soil. Moreover, it also prevents pests from eating the seeds. The non-chemical seed treatments offer more advantages over chemical seed treatment as it reduces the use of agrochemicals, further reducing the exposure of the growers to chemicals.

By type, the global market has been segmented into chemical and non-chemical. The non-chemical segment is further divided into biological and physical. The chemical segment accounted for the larger market share in 2018, while the non-chemical segment is expected to exhibit a higher CAGR during the review period. In chemical seed treatment, fungicides or insecticides are applied to the seeds to control the diseases associated with seeds and seedlings. The fungicides or insecticides are also used to protect the seeds from the pathogens present in the soil. Moreover, it also prevents pests from eating the seeds. The non-chemical seed treatments offer more advantages over chemical seed treatment as it reduces the use of agrochemicals, further reducing the exposure of the growers to chemicals.





By application technique, the global market has been segregated into dressing, coating, pelleting, and others. The dressing segment held the largest market share in 2018, while the pelleting segment is likely to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the study period. Seed dressing helps control seed-borne diseases such as bunt, Fusarium, Septoria, and loose smut. They are occasionally applied to stored seeds to prevent disease growth, which would impair the seed’s ability to germinate or the seedling’s ability to grow normally. Seed pelleting is mostly carried out on small seeds, which allows them to be uniform in terms of size and weight, making them more homogeneous and easier to mix and sow.

Market Forecast





Global Lysine Market size is projected to be valued at USD 2.06 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2020 and 2026. The demand for lysine is increasing with raising awareness of its health benefits. The natural ingredients and additives market has registered tremendous growth in the past few years, and the same trend is expected for the lysine market. Additionally, the North American and European markets are witnessing the growing demand for lysine.

​

The key players in the market have been responsive to shifting consumer preferences and are focused on strategic acquisitions, product launches, and partnerships. Moreover, the key players in the market are focusing on expanding their R&D capabilities. For instance, in February 2020, Ajinomoto Co., Ltd. announced the opening of the new Thai Technology and Engineering Center Building, which is located in Ajinomoto’s Ayutthaya Factory area. Investments in the market are projected to have a significant impact on the lysine market size during the forecast period.





Market USP





Increase in adoption of lysine in animal feed





Growth Opportunities in the Market





High Investments in R&D: R&D investments by the major manufacturers enhance the products, services, and technologies. For instance, manufacturers are incorporating new technologies to develop efficiency and effectiveness which includes encapsulation techniques. It is gaining massive acceptance among manufacturers. Encapsulation technology helps to improve its release and offer a longer shelf life by protecting it from the external environment. Research and development will lead to the formation of new products with improved quality and functionality by including better formulation.

Rising demand for natural ingredients: Consumer focus on health and wellness has seen a rise in recent years owing to increasing incidences of lifestyle disorders such as cardiovascular diseases, obesity, osteoporosis, and diabetes. This has changed consumer food choices and perception of natural ingredients. Thus, rising consumer preference for natural and clean-label products is driving the demand for natural ingredients in the food & beverage as well as animal nutrition industry.

Market Forecast





Global Rodenticides Market size is projected to be valued at USD 6.3 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2020 and 2026. The demand for rodenticides is increasing with raising awareness of food safety and diseases spread by rodents. The pesticides market has registered tremendous growth in the past few years, and the same trend is expected for the rodenticides market. There is also an increase in the per capita income, which leads to a rise in demand for hygienic living conditions. Additionally, the North American and European markets are witnessing the growing demand for rodenticides.

​

The key players in the market have been responsive to shifting consumer preferences and are focused on strategic acquisitions, agreements, and partnerships. Moreover, the key players in the market are focusing on expanding introducing new products in the market. For instance, in 2018, BASF SE launched Selontra, a rodent bait formulation based on the active ingredient, cholecalciferol, for rodent control. The product has high efficiency in controlling rodent invasion in just seven days. Such initiatives by major manufacturers are projected to have a significant impact on the rodenticides market size during the forecast period.

High Investments in R&D: R&D investments by the major manufacturers enhance the products, services, and technologies. For instance, manufacturers are incorporating new technologies to develop efficiency and effectiveness which includes encapsulation techniques. It is gaining massive acceptance among manufacturers. Encapsulation technology helps to improve its release and offer a longer shelf life by protecting it from the external environment. Research and development will lead to the formation of new products with improved quality and functionality by including better formulation.





Rising demand for natural ingredients: Consumer focus on health and wellness has seen a rise in recent years owing to increasing incidences of lifestyle disorders such as cardiovascular diseases, obesity, osteoporosis, and diabetes. This has changed consumer food choices and perception of natural ingredients. Thus, rising consumer preference for natural and clean-label products is driving the demand for natural ingredients in the food & beverage as well as animal nutrition industry.

Market Forecast





Global Collagen Supplements Market size is projected to be valued at USD 3.2 Billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 5.2% between 2020 and 2026. The rising adoption of collagen supplements as nutricosmetics is creating lucrative opportunities for the players in the global collagen supplements market. The collagen market has witnessed tremendous growth in the past few years, and the same trend is expected in the case of the collagen supplements market. Additionally, the North American and European markets are witnessing growing demand for collagen supplements.

The prominent players in the market have been responsive to shifting consumer preferences and are focused on strategic acquisitions, product launches, and partnerships. Moreover, the key players in the market are focused on innovative product launches. For instance, in 2019, Garden of Life introduced a new line of collagen powders under the brand name Nutra Collagen. Products include bone growth protein powder and two unflavored protein powders in different sizes.

​

Market USP

Increase in the adoption of collagen supplements as nutricosmetics

Growth Opportunities in the Market

Increase in the Demand for Animal-based Collagen Supplements: The demand for animal-based collagen supplements is projected to bring lucrative opportunities for the market players. Bovine collagen is a naturally occurring protein present in the connective tissue, bones, cartilage, and hides of cows. Bovine collagen is widely used in the manufacturing of collagen supplements.

Rising Adoption of Collagen Supplements for Joint and Bone Health: Collagen supplements provide various health benefits such as joint mobility, flexibility, and improved range of motion in sensitive joints. Collagen is a structural protein that is found in connective tissues, such as cartilage, bones, gums, skin, tendons, and blood vessels. Increased awareness regarding the health benefits of collagen supplements among consumers is expected to create opportunities for collagen supplements manufacturers.

Segmentation

By Form

Powders

Capsules, Tablets & Softgels: The capsules, tablets & softgels segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019, and it is projected to dominate the collagen supplements market over the forecast period. Capsules, tablets & softgels are consumed by athletes to maintain energy in the body. The recovery of muscles damaged during workouts depends on muscle fiber regeneration and scar tissue production.

Drinks & Shots

Others

Market Overview:

The growing demand for organically produced foods is growing rapidly which is influencing higher demand and use of biostimulants. The increasing level of investment in research to identify organic molecules and right formulation to improve the plant metabolism and enhance plant performance in a short period of time and in a cheaper way. Biostimulants find its application in diverse spectrum which include agriculture and horticulture. These factors will support the growth of biostimulants market during the forecast period.

The prominent players in the market have been responsive to shifting consumer preferences and are focused on strategic acquisitions, product launches, and partnerships. Moreover, the key players in the market are focused on innovative product launches. For instance, in 2019, Garden of Life introduced a new line of collagen powders under the brand name Nutra Collagen. Products include bone growth protein powder and two unflavored protein powders in different sizes.

​

The intensive use of fertilizers and agrochemicals in modern agriculture adversely affect the soil quality, gradually resulting in degradation of its physicochemical properties. Biostimulants restores and repair degraded agricultural soils and re-establish a productive soil ecosystem and rebuild a healthy and fertile soil.

Biostimulants are considered chemical free and work exactly like fertilizers to boost plant growth and provide nutrition. This will lead to surge in sales of biostimulants across the globe. Rising consumer indulgence and consumer willingness to pay for natural and healthy products will fuel the demand of biostimulants. Hence globally, biostimulants market is growing at the rate of 11.09% during 2017 to 2023.

Market Forecast:

With the growing consumer awareness & their increasing interest in natural and organic food products, the demand for biostimulants will drive the market growth from 2017 to 2023. Also, manufacturers are investing in R&D and investigative activities to improve existing products and procedures in order to develop new products has boosted the sales of biostimulants. Biostimulants restores and repair degraded agricultural soils and re-establish a productive soil ecosystem and rebuild a healthy and fertile soil.

Market Scenario

Market Research Future proposes that the global feed additives market is likely to garner USD 39,432.9 million, grabbing a CAGR of 5.96% during the appraisal period (2017-2023). Augmenting preference towards healthy diet is considered to favor that market growth. Feed additives are considered as food supplements which are provided by the farmers to their animals in order to gain better yield and growth. Such food supplements comprise minerals, vitamins, nutrients, ions, proteins, and other valuable nutrients compared to natural feed.

Market Potential and Pitfalls

Feed additives have gained prominence across the globe as they help to improve the quality and the quantity produced by the animals. With changing lifestyle, increasing preferences of the consumers towards natural products and healthy diet, and augmenting meat consumption are driving the feed additives market throughout the assessment period.

​

The rapid increase in the global population and their rising health concerns coupled with the growing awareness regarding the benefits of feed additives are likely to foster the market growth globally. With the surging consumption of meat products, growing safety related to the outbreak of livestock diseases, and augmenting concern over the quality of meat are some of the other driving factors contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the growth in the compound feed industry is likely to influence the market growth. The compound feed sector is highly influenced by the growing meat consumption coupled with the growth in the processed meat industry owing to the increased income of the middle-class population especially in the developing economies.

Global Feed Additives Market: Segmental Analysis

The global feed additives market has been segmented on the basis of type, form, and livestock.

By mode of type, the global feed additives market has been segmented into vitamins, amino acids, enzymes, carotenoids, acidifiers, prebiotics, lipids, minerals, and others. Among these, the amino acids type is estimated to dominate the global market and is predicted to hold a major share.

By mode of form, the global feed additives market has been segmented into dry and liquid. Among these, the dry segment is predicted to dominate the market, occupying a share of 87.45% as most of the additives used are available in dry form. Moreover, the high shelf life of the dry segment highly contributes to the market growth.

By mode of livestock, the global feed additives market has been segmented into swine, poultry, ruminants, and others. Among these, the poultry segment is predicted to dominate the market owing to the increasing demand for poultry especially in regions such as Latin America and the Middle East.

