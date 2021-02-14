Food Colors Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Global Food Colors Market – Overview:

Food colors are considered as food additives or ingredients which are used commercially in food and drinks which makes make the product more attractive, appetizing, appealing, and informative allowing consumers to identify products on sight. The association of colors with different flavors determines the consumer perception of flavor from colors will mark the growth of this market. According to FDA, color additive is any dye, pigment or substance which added or applied to a food, drug or cosmetic, or to the human body, is capable (alone or through reactions with other substances) of imparting color.

Owing to growing consumer awareness on food colors in the recent years has surged the industrial demand of food colors. The growth has been driven by the increased acceptance of natural food Colors amongst the consumers.

Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the Foods, Beverages & Nutrition sector among others, recently forecasted in its report “Global Food Colors Market Research Report- Forecast to 2023” that the market will demonstrate an exceptional CAGR % while achieving million-dollar growth readily in the forecast period.

The increasing consumer awareness on health and wellness and their growing interest to adopt natural colors instead of synthetic colors is fueling the demand of natural food colors. This is attributed to increasing incidence of diseases and rising health concern of consumers both in developed and developing economies over the past few years. Consumers seek alternatives to synthetic colors and their increasing inclination towards natural flavors such as soy sauce, lemon, tomato, and other natural ingredients will drive the demand of natural food colors over synthetic food colors. The “new healthy” concept is a consumer journey which involves “strategic choices” consumers make while consuming food and beverages.

The consumers evaluate the nutritional profile of the products through labels and ingredients of the product before making buying decision. Food colors also determine the marketing strategies of manufacturers as consumers are sensitive to certain food colors which defines their food choices. So, color is used as a vital ingredient by the food manufacturers to decorate and design the products properly according to the consumer demand.

