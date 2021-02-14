Global Dyes & Organic Pigments Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2018

This report studies the global Dyes & Organic Pigments market status and forecast, categorizes the global Dyes & Organic Pigments market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Dyes are intensely colored or fluorescent organic substances only, which impart color to a substrate by selective absorption of light. They are soluble and / or go through an application process which, at least temporarily, destroys any crystal structure by absorption, solution, and mechanical retention, or by ionic or covalent chemical bonds.

Organic pigments are colored, black, white or fluorescent particulate organic solids which usually are insoluble in, and essentially physically and chemically unaffected by, the vehicle or substrate in which they are incorporated. They alter appearance by selective absorption and/or by scattering of light. Organic pigments are usually dispersed in vehicles or substrates for application, as for instance in the manufacture or inks, paints, plastics or other polymeric materials. Organic pigments retain a crystal or particulate structure throughout the coloration process.

Rising textile production — the textile market accounted for more than half of world dyes and organic pigments demand in 2014 — will be the primary contributor to increased demand going forward. However, increased consumer demand will also contribute to above average growth in organic pigments demand in plastic products. Dyes and organic pigments consumption will remain concentrated in the Asia/Pacific region, where the majority of world textiles and consumer plastic products are manufactured. China will remain the dominant consumer of dyes and organic pigments. In addition, consumer preferences for new, unusual colors that don’t fade, and yet are environmentally friendly, will boost growth in value demand as textile producers increasingly turn to newer, higher value products.

The main application of organic pigments is pain, driven primarily by strong demand in construction in North America and continued growth in the Asia/Pacific region. As in other applications, more expensive products that afford greater coloring power and yet remain environmentally eco-friendly will increase.

The global Dyes & Organic Pigments market is valued at 10400 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 10200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -0.2% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

DyStar

Huntsman

Archroma

KIRI

Lonsen

Runtu

Jihua

Yide

Transfer

Chuyuan

Dikai

Anoky

Yabang

Shenxin

Hongqiao

Wanfeng

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level

reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

By Dyes

Disperse dyes

Reactive dyes

Vat dyes

Others

By Organic Pigments

Azoic pigments

lake pigments

Phthalocyanine pigments

Quinacridone pigments

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Textile

Leather

Wood

Printing ink

Paint

Plastic

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Dyes & Organic Pigments capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Dyes & Organic Pigments manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dyes & Organic Pigments are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Dyes & Organic Pigments Manufacturers

Dyes & Organic Pigments Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Dyes & Organic Pigments Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Dyes & Organic Pigments market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.