Glyphosate Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The glyphosate is widely used in cereals & grains, weed removal, oilseed & pulses, fruits & vegetables among others. The global glyphosate market is spanned across five regions of the world namely, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at a rapid pace.

The growing demand for agricultural produce along with the increasing use of glyphosate for removal of weed is expected to boost the market in this region. Moreover, the changing farming practices in the region is also expected to affect the market growth positively. South America is anticipated to be one of the largest markets of glyphosate mainly driven by Brazil and Argentina.

The growing production of genetically modified crops in the region is expected to drive the growth of the market. Among the various crop type, genetically modified soya bean is anticipated to be the largest type during the review period. Europe is expected to show a steady growth during the forecast period. The growing application in removal of weed coupled with approval of European Union for the use of glyphosate is expected to augment the market growth further.

The global glyphosate market is segmented into crop type, from application and region. On the basis of the crop type, the global market of glyphosate can be segmented into genetically modified crops, conventional crops. On the basis of the form, the market is segregated into liquid form and dry form.

On the basis of the application, the market is further segmented into grains & cereals, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, weed removal and others. On the basis of the region, the global glyphosate triglycerides market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

