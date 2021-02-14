Global Emotion Detection And Recognition Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2022

Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a report stating that the global emotion detection and recognition market is marked to expand remarkably at a CAGR of 39% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2023 and reach the valuation of USD 65 Bn by the end of the assessment period.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Emotion detection and recognition technology is majorly being implemented in smartphones. hence, current upsurge in the number of smartphone users is impacting positively on the growth of the global emotion detection and recognition market. Rapid development in artificial intelligence technology and increasing adoption of IoT technology are propelling the expansion of the global emotion detection and recognition market. However, misinterpretation of emotional analysis and high installation cost are likely to restrain the growth of the global emotion detection and recognition market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The global emotion detection and recognition market has been segmented on the basis of technology, software tool, service, application and end user. Based on technology, the emotion detection and recognition market has been segmented into bio sensors technology, feature extraction and 3D modelling, pattern recognition, natural language processing (NLP), machine learning and others. The bio sensor technology segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR during the assessment period due to the incorporation of biosensors in various technologies such as EEG, EMG, ECG, fMRI, eye tracking and wearable technology.

Based on software tool, the emotion detection and recognition market has been segmented into speech and voice recognition, facial expression recognition, and biosensing software tools and apps. Based on service, the emotion detection and recognition market has been segmented into storage and maintenance and consulting and integration.

Based on application, the emotion detection and recognition market has been segmented into law enforcement, surveillance and monitoring, market & advertising, media & entertainment and others. Based on end user, the emotion detection and recognition market has been segmented into industrial, commercial, defense and security agencies, enterprises and others.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global emotion detection and recognition market has been segmented into four major regions such as Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and the rest of the world. The North America region is anticipated to account for the major share in the global emotion detection and recognition market owing to the rapid advancement in the in the field of artificial intelligence technology. The Asia Pacific region is projecting to expand at the fastest growth rate in the global emotion detection and recognition market owing to the increased investment in research and development for the advancement of AI technology. Increasing adoption of emotion detection and recognition technology in various industry verticals is also fuelling the growth of the emotion detection and recognition market in the Asia Pacific region during the assessment period.

