Vacuum Interrupter Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

GLOBAL VACUUM INTERRUPTER MARKET, 2019-2025



In 2018, Asia-Pacific dominated the global vacuum interrupter market in terms of share: MRFR

Based on region the global vacuum interrupter market has been segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share in the vacuum interrupter market during the forecast period. According to a 2017 report by the World Economic and Financial Surveys, the growth momentum in the largest economies in Asia-Pacific is expected to remain quite strong, reflecting the policy stimulus in China and Japan, which, in turn, is benefiting other economies in Asia.

The rapid increase in economic growth would lead to a rise in the demand for power. This would increase the demand for greater investments in the power generation infrastructure. Additionally, the rise in investments in smart grid technologies, which include distribution grid automation, smart meters, and demand response systems in countries such as Japan, South Korea, and Australia, would create growth opportunities for the vacuum interrupter and drives the global vacuum interrupter market in the forecast period.

The vacuum interrupter market in North America is dominated by the US due to rising urbanization coupled with ongoing electricity transmission and distribution projects.

The vacuum interrupter market in Europe is expected to be dominated by Germany owing to the replacement and refurbishment of the aging infrastructure in Germany.

The vacuum interrupter market in South America is dominated by Argentina, owing to a gradual shift of the interrupter market from gas insulation interrupters to gas-free insulators and due to regulations, that inhibit the release of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. Argentina’s government is investing in adopting gas-free vacuum interrupters at a rapid rate, which drives the vacuum interrupter market in Argentina during the forecast period.

The Global Vacuum Interrupter Market has been segmented based on rated voltage, contact structure, application, end-use industry, and region. Based on rated voltage, the global market is segmented into 0-15 kV, 15-30 kV, and above 30 kV. The 0-15 kV segment is expected to dominate the global market and is likely to grow with the highest CAGR. Based on contact structure, the global market is segmented as flat contact, spiral contact, and axial magnetic/field contact. The spiral contact segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on the application, the global market is segmented into the circuit breaker, load break switch, recloser, contactor, tap changer, and others. The circuit breaker segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Based on end-use industry, the global market is segmented as utilities, oil & gas, mining sector, transportation sector, and others. The utility segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

The Global Vacuum Interrupter Market is expected to grow at 6.53% CAGR during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global vacuum interrupter market, tracking four market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also presents a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global vacuum interrupter market by rated voltage, contact structure, application, end-use industry, and region.

Rated Voltage 0-15 kV 15-30 kV Above 30 kV



Contact Structure Flat Contact Spiral Contact Axial Magnetic/Field Contact



End – Use Industry Utilities Oil & Gas Mining Transportation Others

By Region North America Asia-Pacific Europe Middle East & Africa South America



Key Players

The Key Players operating in the Global Vacuum Interrupter Market are General Electric (US), Wuhan Feite Electric Co., Ltd. (China), Siemens (Germany), Shaanxi Baoguang Vacuum Electric Device Co., Ltd. (China), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Crompton Greaves Limited (India), Chengdu Xuguang Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), Shaanxi Joyelectric International Co., Ltd. (China), ABB (Switzerland), Kirloskar Electric Company (India), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Eaton (Ireland), LSIS Co. Ltd. (South Korea), and Meidensha Corporation (Japan).

