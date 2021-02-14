Top Trends in Neurorehabilitation Gaming Systems Market 2021 – 2023 by Growth Factors and Industry Players Overview

Global Neurorehabilitation Gaming Systems Market: Information by Component (Hardware and Software), Application (Stroke, Parkinson’s Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, and others), Modality (PC and Tablet/Smartphone) and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World) – Forecast till 2025

Market Highlights

Global Neurorehabilitation Gaming Systems Market is expected to register a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period, with a market value of USD 89,361.8 Thousand by 2025.

The use of gaming consoles and tablets as an adjunct to traditional rehabilitation in patients with neurological disorders is promising. They are commercially available, affordable, and safe to use in the rehabilitation of neurological conditions. The neurorehabilitation gaming system helps to improve the process of motor learning and recovery from incidents of stroke, traumatic brain injury, and other neuromuscular impairment by increasing user motivation during training.

Moreover, the increasing participation of key players to perform extensive research and development activities for product launch and to gain approvals by regulatory bodies will support the growth of the global neurorehabilitation gaming systems market. For instance, in May 2018, MindMaze (Switzerland)received the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance to MindMotion GO, a portable neurorehabilitation product, for launch in the US. MindMaze also received FDA clearance for its MindMotion Pro platform, a motion capture system that can be used in rehabilitation of stroke and traumatic injury patients in May 2017.

Rise in the number of cases of neurological disorders, the effectiveness of the gaming system in neurorehabilitation, surge in the geriatric population, and increasing product launches & approvals by key players are expected to drive the growth of the neurorehabilitation gaming systems market. However, stringent regulatory policies and requirements of skilled professionals are expected to hamper the growth of the market.

Key Players

MRFR recognizes the following companies as the Key Players in the Global Neurorehabilitation Gaming Systems Market— Nintendo Co., Ltd (Japan), Jintronix (Canada), MindMaze (Switzerland), XRHealth (US), and Neofect (US), Barron Associates Inc. (US), and Others.

Segment Analysis

The global neurorehabilitation gaming systems market has been divided based on component, application, and modality. The market, based on component, has been segregated into hardware and software. Based on application, the neurorehabilitation gaming systems market has been segmented into stroke, Parkinson’s Disease, multiple sclerosis, and others. On the basis of modality, the market is bifurcated into tablet/smartphone and personal computers (PC).

Regional Analysis

The global neurorehabilitation gaming systems market, based on region, has been divided into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Americas is likely to hold the largest share of the global neurorehabilitation gaming systems market throughout the assessment period. An increasing number of product launches will support the growth of the market in the region. For instance, in June 2017, Barron Associates, Inc. launched the SaeboVR product under the marketing & distribution agreement with Saebo, Inc. (US) in the US. This helped the company to strengthen its rehabilitation product portfolio.

The Europe market established substantial growth in the market owing to the rising prevalence of neurological diseases, product approvals, and the presence of developed economies such as Germany, the UK, and France. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the global neurorehabilitation gaming systems market due to the growing older population and the high number of neurological diseases. The neurorehabilitation gaming systems market in the Rest of the World is expected to witness gradual growth due to the increasing neurological diseases and the rising geriatric population. For instance, in Egypt, the population over the age of 60 was 7.6 million in 2017, and it is expected to reach 23.7 million by 2050.

