Micro Irrigation System Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

  • Market Scenario
  • The global micro-irrigation market
  • is considered to demonstrate a striking CAGR during the forecast period (2016
  • to 2022) owing to the augmenting food demand across the globe, asserts Market
  • Research Future (MRFR). Also referred to as drip irrigation or low-volume
  • irrigation, micro-irrigation deliver water directly to the root zone of the
  • Micro-irrigation system offers the most value, including both water

 

  • savings and better control.Irrigation includes provision of water to dry the
  • land for crop cultivation. Micro-irrigation supplies water at frequent
  • intervals both below and above the soil surfaces in the form of spray,
  • sprinkle, drip, mist, and jet.
  • Drivers and Constraints Impacting
  • the Market
  • Micro-irrigation has proved to be an

 

  • efficient and innovative solution compared to any other conventional irrigation
  • practices owing to the growing concern for water scarcity. With the increasing
  • water supply and storage problems coupled with the growing demand for food and
  • agricultural products, the demand for micro-irrigation has stimulated during
  • the forecast period.Micro-irrigation can also improve the productivity of
  • vegetables by 70% with the help of greenhouse system as micro-irrigation
  • entails regular and slow application of low-pressure water directly to the
  • Moreover, fertilizer losses are also reduced and farmers can irrigate
  • more crops area. The labor required for fertilizer, weeding,and irrigation is
  • also reduced as compared to other irrigation systems. Such factors are
  • considered to foster the market growth across the globe. Additionally,
  • governments are educating farmers for adopting sustainable irrigation methods

  • such as micro-irrigation and are also offering subsidies on the installation
  • This is further considered to boost the micro-irrigation systems market.
  • Global Micro-Irrigation Market:
  • Segmental Analysis
  • The global micro-irrigation market
  • has been segmented on the basis of type, material, end-user, and region.
  • By mode of type, the global
  • micro-irrigation market has been segmented into micro-bubblers,
  • micro-sprayers/sprinklers, drip tubing, drippers, and others. Among these, the
  • drip systems and micro-sprayers/sprinklersare estimated to occupy the largest
  • market share as rise in water scarcity in major agriculture-based economies and
  • reducing water table levels havetriggered the adoption in this region.
  • By mode of material, the global

  • micro-irrigation market has been segmented intometal, plastic,polyethylene, and
  • By mode of end-users, the global
  • micro-irrigation market has been segmented intogreenhouses, farms, residential
  • gardens, and others. Among these, the greenhouse segment is anticipated to
  • register a significant growth rate owing to the augmenting demand for cost and
  • water-efficient methods for conducting agricultural activities.
  • Regional Insights
  • Geographically, the micro-irrigation
  • market span across regions namely, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and
  • Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

