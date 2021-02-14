Global and United States Drill Pipe MarketBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025

Summary – A new market study, “Globaland United States Drill Pipe Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026” has been featured on WiseGuy

Drill Pipe market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Drill Pipe market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Drill Pipe market is segmented into

API grade

Premium grade

Segment by Application, the Drill Pipe market is segmented into

Onshore

Offshore

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Drill Pipe market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Drill Pipe market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Drill Pipe Market Share Analysis

Drill Pipe market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Drill Pipe business, the date to enter into the Drill Pipe market, Drill Pipe product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Hilong Group

National Oilwell Varco

Tenaris S.A.

Vallourec S.A.

TMK Group

Oil Country Tubular Limited

Tejas Tubular Products Inc.

Texas Steel Conversion Inc.

DP Master

Jiangyin Long Bright Drill Pipe Manufacture Co. Ltd.

Drill Pipe International Llc

Superior Drill Pipe Manufacturing