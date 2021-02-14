Global People Counting System Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

Global People Counting System Market is valued approximately USD 741.6 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.3 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. People counting system measures the number and direction of people traversing any entrance or a passage per unit time. It consists of people counter device that is widely used in the entrances of buildings to record the total number of visitors. People counting systems is associated with various technologies such as infrared beams, thermal sensing, video and others. The companies offering people counting systems with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and pressure mat-based technologies have been impacted the most due to COVID-19, as they are not capable of helping end-users to maintain social distancing. However, end-users such as retailers, shopping malls, supermarkets, and others are adopting people counting systems to track and count visitors with thermal and video-based technologies. This allows end-users to get real-time data about the number of visitors, helping them to maintain the safety of customers and employees. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic has opportunities as well as challenges for the market players. The ongoing technological advancements in retail industry, growing need for people counting systems in hospitality, sports and entertainment applications and surging demand for people counting systems to ensure safety of people in public places and retail stores during COVID-19 are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 09th September 2019, HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH launched an updated version 1.9.0, HELLA Aglais’s public transport customer benefit for APS-B and APS-R (PoE). This will provide more precise entry and exit tracking as well as an optimized camera calibration. However, rapid increase in E-commerce industry is the major factor restraining the growth of global People Counting System market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global People Counting System market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the presence of technologically advanced retail stores and shopping malls, stadiums, banks, and theme parks. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH

Infrared Integrated Solutions (IRISYS)

RetailNext

ShopperTrak

V-Count

Eurotech

Axiomatic Technology

CountWise

Dilax Intelcom GmbH

IEE S.A.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Unidirectional

Bidirectional

By Technology:

Infrared Beam

Thermal Imaging

Video-Based

Others

By Offering:

Software

Hardware

By End-Use:

Retail, Supermarkets and Shopping Malls

Transportation

Corporate

Hospitality

Banking and Financial Institutes

Healthcare

Sports and Entertainment

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global People Counting System Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors