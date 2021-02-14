Global Brachytherapy Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Global Brachytherapy Market – Overview

Brachytherapy is a type of radiation therapy in which a radiation emitting source is placed near the area requiring treatment. Brachy is a Greek word for short distance and therapy means treatment. It effective for the treatment of cervical cancer, breast cancer, skin cancer and other types of cancers. Cancer cure rates after brachytherapy are comparable to surgery or external beam therapy (EBT). Demand for Worldwide Brachytherapy Market is increasing because of an increase in prevalence of various type of cancers, low treatment time and high efficiency. Its treatment results also show an increasing cure rate which is also contributing to the growth of this market. Global market of brachytherapy is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Brachytherapy Market – Segments

Global Brachytherapy market has been segmented on the basis of applications which consist of cervical, prostate, breast, skin cancer, gallbladder, rectum and others. On the basis of types the market is majorly divided into; drugs and devices. Devices are further divide on the basis of mode of operation, i.e. invasive and non-invasive. Invasive if further comprises of; microsphere brachytherapy, while non-invasive includes; electronic brachytherapy. Based on end users the market is classified into; medical physicist, licensed dosimetrist and radiation oncologist.

Brachytherapy Market – Key Players

Some of the key players in this market are: Modus Medical Devices Inc. (Canada), Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (US), Eckert & Ziegler (Germany), C. R. Bard, Inc (US), Argon Medical Devices, Inc. (US), Elekta AB (Sweden), IsoRay Medical, Inc. (US), IsoAid (US), and others.

Brachytherapy Market – Industry Updates

August, 2017 Becton Dickinson and Company (BD) acquired Bard. The acquisition will expand its focus on disease treatment beyond diabetes, and include urology, peripheral vascular disease, cancer, and hernia.

May 2017 Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG signed an agreement to acquire Gamma-Service, a specialist in manufacturing isotope technology. With this acquisition Eckert & Ziegler is expected to strengthen their market position and focus on the optimal servicing for their existing customers.

Feb 2017 Merit Medical Systems, Inc. to acquire products from Catheter Connections, Inc. and Argon Medical Devices. These product acquisitions will broaden Merit’s product portfolio and simultaneously expanding the companies’ geographic presence. The company also focuses on widening its customer base globally.

Jan 2017 Alliance Medical signed a pact to purchase Eckert & Ziegler Radiopharma GmbH (Eckert & Ziegler’s cyclotron division), a subsidiary of Eckert & Ziegler AG. The cyclotron division consist of four cyclotrons across Germany, Austria and Poland. The acquisition of Eckert & Ziegler’s cyclotron division will further extend the company’s molecular imaging presence in Europe as well as the radiopharmacy facilities in the Italy and UK.

August 2016 Eckert & Ziegler had acquired BranchySolutions BVBA, a European prostate seed distributor. The acquisition will strengthen Eckert & Ziegler seed manufacturing position in Europe

Jan 2016 Argon Medical Devices, Inc. acquired three vascular products from Rex Medical, LLC. The product include, UltraStream Chronic Hemodialysis Catheter Option, ELITE CLEANER Rotational Thrombectomy System, and Retrievable Vena Cava Filter are wholly owned by this company. The acquisition is expected to fortify the existing interventional portfolio. It further enables the company to offer customer procedure-based comprehensive solutions.

