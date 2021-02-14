Global Organ Preservation Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2023

Market Highlights:

Acknowledging the kind of accruals, this market is garnering at present; Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report confirms that the global Organ Preservation Market will grow exponentially by 2023, posting a CAGR of approximately 8% during the forecast period of 2018–2023.

Organ preservation as the name suggests refers to the preservation of various healthy organs harvested from deceased or alive donors. Organ preservation processes are just not limited to the preservation of successfully achieved organs, but these also ensure the feasibility and viability of these organs after prolonged ischemia. Usually, the devices used in organ preservation process ensure controlled temperature and regulated metabolites to impede harvested organs’ metabolism.

Additionally, fluids that would be constantly pumped would ensure that these organs remain alive and active, even when on the move. Such preserved organs are later used for various transplant procedures such as heart, kidney, uterus, eyes and many others. Spreading awareness about the organ preservation process is a predominant factor, driving the growth of the organ preservation market. Moreover, the substantial investment transpired in this field are supporting the market to grow pervasively, garnering exponential accruals.

Additional factors substantiating market growth include the increasing number of facilities, worldwide and the growing focus of federal agencies to develop public preservation units. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, renal disorders along with rising elder population are fostering the market growth, increasing the organ failure patient population.

Also, the rising cases of alcoholic fatty liver disease which can further lead to liver failure fuel the growth of the market. Additionally, various government legislative reforms propel the market growth, providing regulatory guidelines to medical device manufacturing companies and pharmaceutical companies.

On the flip side, the high cost involved with the preservation processes is expected to obstruct the market growth during the forecast period. Nevertheless, factors such as the growing population, the wide uptake of advanced technologies, and the availability of infrastructure for implementation of organ preservation are expected to support market growth, providing huge impetus.

Global Organ Preservation Market – Segmentations:

MRFR has segmented the analysis into five key dynamics for better understanding: